Xiaomi 18 Pro tipped to get 2K display with privacy feature and 200MP camera: Launch expected in September

New Delhi:

Xiaomi is coming up with the 18 Pro, which has been built on some serious hype. As per the new leaks, there are some standout upgrades this year. It looks like Xiaomi’s packing in a sharp 2K display and a privacy screen feature that blocks prying eyes from seeing what you’re doing from the sides. If they pull this off, you’ll finally have some peace when checking your banking details at a crowded café.

Xiaomi testing privacy-focused display technology

What’s making the rounds on Chinese tech blogs is that the new handset from Xiaomi is already testing this privacy display on its next flagship.

The feature is said to make screen content less visible when viewed from the sides, helping users protect sensitive information such as the following:

Banking details

Passwords

Messages

Personal data

So far, only Samsung has tried something like this on its high-end phones, so Xiaomi stepping into this space is a notable move.

2K resolution screen expected

Talking about the display, Xiaomi is not holding back. The 18 Pro handset is tipped to sport a true 2K-resolution screen, and it’s supposed to get even brighter. Leakers further suggest that it is already comparing its visual punch to what you get on Apple’s top iPhones.

Both the devices from the series, the 18 Pro and 18 Pro Max, will keep their signature rear display but with better brightness and overall usability.

200MP camera with LOFIC technology

The camera setup also sounds wild. The main lens is rumoured to clock in at a massive 200 megapixels, and Xiaomi’s planning to stick in LOFIC tech (that’s Lateral Overflow Integration Capacitor, for the camera nerds). The idea? Better dynamic range, improved highlights, and cleaner shots no matter the lighting.

Launch timeline leaked

The latest leak suggests that Xiaomi may unveil the Xiaomi 18 series as early as September. However, the company could reportedly adopt a new launch strategy this year. Instead of introducing all models simultaneously, Xiaomi may first launch:

Xiaomi 18 Pro

Xiaomi 18 Pro Max

The standard Xiaomi 18 could reportedly arrive later.

This approach mirrors rumors surrounding Apple's upcoming iPhone 18 lineup, where premium models may debut ahead of the standard version.

Expected availability

Dates are not locked in, as Xiaomi has not said anything official yet. But as per the information, the handset should hit shelves in the Chinese market before the Spring Festival next year.

With upgraded displays, camera muscle, and that privacy screen, the Xiaomi 18 Pro is shaping up to be one of the most anticipated Android releases of the year. Expect the official details to surface soon as we move closer to launch.