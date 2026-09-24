Amid US-Iran tensions, Khamenei adviser warns war could spread to Indian Ocean if Washington attacks again

The Iran-US conflict could spread well beyond its current areas if Washington carries out another attack, according to Yahya Rahim Safavi, a senior adviser to Iran's Supreme Leader. He said the fighting could eventually reach the Indian Ocean and even move further.

His warning came while Tehran and Washington continued to trade threats and accusations. At the same time, both sides have indicated that talks being pursued through Qatar are making progress, leaving diplomacy and the threat of further escalation unfolding alongside each other.

Iran warns fighting could reach Indian Ocean

Safavi said the conflict had already moved from the Persian Gulf and Strait of Hormuz towards the Red Sea. A further US strike, he warned, could push the fighting into new areas.

"Since the conflict has spread from the Persian Gulf and Strait of Hormuz to the Red Sea, it is possible that, in response to more war, the front will expand even further, reaching the Indian Ocean and perhaps beyond," Safavi said in a video released by Iran's Fars news agency.

The comments came as concerns over another escalation grew. US President Donald Trump has said he faces a "big decision" over whether to pursue a peace agreement with Tehran or "annihilate" the Islamic Republic.

The Indian Ocean makes up about 20 per cent of the Earth's water surface, making it the third-largest of the five oceanic divisions. India, Iran, Pakistan and Bangladesh are among the Asian countries along its northern edge.

If the fighting were to spread into the Indian Ocean, the consequences could extend well beyond the countries directly involved in the war. Possible fallout could include major disruption to maritime routes, a sharp rise in energy costs and new security pressures for countries in the region.

Strait of Hormuz disruption adds to concerns

The warning comes at a time when the Strait of Hormuz is already causing major concern for the global economy. The strategic passage handles close to one-fifth of the world's oil and gas trade.

Iran shut the Strait in response to US-Israeli strikes. The move has disrupted economies around the world and added to existing concerns over energy supplies and maritime security.

Trump warns Iran over possible action

Trump spoke about Iran during his address to the 81st United Nations General Assembly on Tuesday, September 22. He said he was weighing two sharply different options: reaching a deal with Tehran or destroying the Islamic Republic.

Trump questioned whether Iran could reach an agreement that would allow it to rebuild and become a much stronger country. At the same time, he raised the prospect of "annihilating the Islamic Republic", saying this could be done quickly to prevent further attacks and destruction.

Iran dismissed Trump's comments and said it was prepared to respond with attacks more severe than those launched earlier in the war.

US and Iran hold first meeting since talks collapsed

The hostile statements came even as the two countries took part in their first face-to-face meeting on the sidelines of the UNGA.

The meeting took place months after a June Memorandum of Understanding collapsed following repeated violations. Meanwhile, Qatar has continued to act as a mediator as efforts towards negotiations move forward.

How the war began

The conflict in West Asia began on February 29, when the US-Israel alliance launched attacks on Iran. The strikes killed Iran's Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

Tehran responded by attacking Gulf nations and hitting US-linked military facilities in those countries. Iran then blocked the Strait of Hormuz, further widening the consequences of the conflict.

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