Tecno Camon Slim launched with Helio G200 Ultimate chip, Sony LYT-600 camera and bigger battery

New Delhi:

Tecno just pulled the wraps off its new Camon Slim, launching the phone in a handful of global markets. As the name hints, this device is all about being as thin and light as possible without skimping on features. You get a high-refresh-rate AMOLED display, a big battery, and a Sony camera sensor – pretty solid for a slim phone.

No word yet on the price or which specific countries are getting first dibs, but Tecno says it’s landing in more regions soon.

Ultra-slim design with premium build

One of the key highlights of the Tecno Camon Slim is its ultra-thin profile. The smartphone measures just 6.39mm in thickness, making it one of the slimmest devices in its segment. The handset will be available in five colour options:

Burgundy Red

Jungle Green

New Mondrian

Prism Black

Van Gogh Blue

The Camon Slim carries IP69 and IP68 ratings for dust and water resistance and also meets MIL-STD-810 standards for durability. In other words, it is built to survive daily life.

144Hz AMOLED display

The display stretches to 6.78 inches with a 1.5K AMOLED panel (1224x2720 pixels). What jumps out about that crazy-fast 144Hz refresh rate is that it is perfect for smooth scrolling and gaming and makes video look incredible.

Powered by MediaTek Helio G200 Ultimate

The handset is powered by the MediaTek Helio G200 Ultimate processor and further backed by 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. The device further comes with a 12-layer system with a sizeable stainless steel vapour chamber and a total cooling area of 13,828 square millimetres. So, heavy tasks will not be troublesome, and the phone will not be hot enough.

The device runs on HiOS 16.2 layered on the Android 16 operating system, and Tecno promises three Android OS upgrades down the road.

50MP Sony camera with LED lighting effects

For photography, the handset comes with a 50MP main shooter, with the Sony LYT-600 sensor, complete with a flicker sensor to help cut down on weird lighting effects in your shots. On the front, it supports a 32MP selfie shooter, which is plenty sharp for video calls and self-portraits.

What really makes the camera module stand out, though, is its 354 mini LEDs, which signal calls, charging status, and messages, and smartphone owners can even customise the patterns to their taste.

Dolby Atmos Audio and connectivity features

The new Camon Slim comes packed with dual stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos support, so movies and music get a real boost. On the connectivity side, you’ve got the essentials: 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, NFC, GPS, FM radio, USB Type-C, and OTG support. Sensors like ambient light, compass, geomagnetic, proximity, and even infrared remote control are all at your disposal.

Large battery with 60W fast charging

Tecno fit a serious 5,600mAh battery inside the new Camon Slim, and it supports 60W fast charging. According to Tecno, it keeps its health for up to five years. In terms of numbers, that means up to 54 hours of talk time or a whopping 576 hours on standby. Between the big battery and efficient hardware, you’ll easily get through the day (or more).

Tecno Camon Slim: Highlighting features