Relief for India, China as Trump waives sanctions, tariffs on Russian oil and gas purchases

US President Donald Trump has made another U-turn and decided to waive of sanctions and tariffs imposed on the purchase of Russian oil and gas, offering a relief to India, China and several other countries.

Citing national interest, the Republican leader issued the waiver on Friday evening (local time) under the Sanctioning Russia and Iran Act just a day before they were to take effect. He said he has also submitted a certificate to the Congress regarding the waiver.

"I am hereby waiving the application of such sanctions, restrictions, and duties provided for in the Graham Act. I have submitted to Congress a certification that the issuance of such a waiver at this time is in the national interest of the United States," he said in the executive order.

The Lindsey O Graham Sanctioning Russia and Iran Act

The Lindsey O Graham Sanctioning Russia and Iran Act, named after late Senator Lindsey Graham, had authorised Trump to impose sweeping sanctions on Russia and tariffs as high as up to 100 per cent on countries procuring Russian oil and gas. Graham, who died in July this year, was a staunch supporter of Ukraine and had been vocal about action against countries financially supporting Russia amid the ongoing conflict in Ukraine.

Trump had also been critical of India procuring Russian oil and called for the country to stop doing so. However, New Delhi had stayed firm on this, and asserted that it would take all necessary moves to protect its economic interest and the citizens.

But Trump waiving the sanctions is yet another U-turn that he made recently. Few days ago, he had signed an oil deal with Russia under which he said Moscow would supply over 300,000 tonnes of diesel to "American and Global marketplace". Apart from this, Russia would supply 500,000 tonnes of diesel in November, followed by 1 million tonnes immediately thereafter, Trump had said.

Trump vs Zelenskyy over US-Russia oil deal

Trump's move was seen as an effort to ease off the oil crisis in the US before the midterm elections. However, many even criticised him, including Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy who described the move as an "investment in a war" and called for "real de-escalation" with Russia.

However, Trump remained firm on his decision and even said that Ukraine needs a new president, indicating that differences have grown significantly between Washington and Kyiv over the conflict with Moscow. Trump has called for Zelenskyy to stop targeting Russia's oil refineries, but the strikes have nevertheless continued, irking the US president.

It now remains to be seen how Ukraine would react to Trump's latest move, as it has always advocated for strong actions against countries procuring Russian oil and gas.

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