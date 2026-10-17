Anti-CEC Protest LIVE Updates: Abhijeet Dipke to be produced before court at noon; Central Park remains shut

The Central Park will remain close on Saturday, as the security remains tightened in Central Delhi in view of the 'Lehra Do Tiranga' march called by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP). The march was scheduled for Friday, but couldn't take place after CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke and All India Students' Association (AISA) president Neha Bora, along with over 100 others, were detained by the Delhi Police.

While Bora has been released after formal procedures under Section 65 of the Delhi Police Act, Dipke remains under preventive detention under Section 126 and 170 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), 2023, and will be produced before a special executive magistrate (SEM) court later in the day.

Most of the opposition parties, including Arvind Kejriwal's Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and the Left bloc, have come in Dipke's support and called his detention illegal. However, the Centre targeted the opposition for attempting a regime change and vowed to take appropriate actions if deemed necessary.

The Delhi Police has also filed multiple first information report (FIRs) for violation of prohibitory orders imposed in Connaught Place and other parts of New Delhi on Friday. It said that despite making announcements, a crowd had gathered around Connaught Place, adding the FIR will be filed for violation of Section 163 of the BNSS (prohibitory orders promulgated by magistrate).