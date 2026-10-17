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Anti-CEC Protest LIVE Updates: Abhijeet Dipke to be produced before court at noon; Central Park remains shut

Written By: Aalok Sen Sharma
Updated:

LIVE Anti-CEC Protest Updates: The opposition parties have supported Abhijeet Dipke and called his detention illegal. However, the Centre has said appropriate actions will be taken against anyone violating the restrictions.

Security personnel at Central Park in Delhi.
Security personnel at Central Park in Delhi. Image Source : ANI

The Central Park will remain close on Saturday, as the security remains tightened in Central Delhi in view of the 'Lehra Do Tiranga' march called by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP). The march was scheduled for Friday, but couldn't take place after CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke and All India Students' Association (AISA) president Neha Bora, along with over 100 others, were detained by the Delhi Police. 

While Bora has been released after formal procedures under Section 65 of the Delhi Police Act, Dipke remains under preventive detention under Section 126 and 170 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), 2023, and will be produced before a special executive magistrate (SEM) court later in the day.

Most of the opposition parties, including Arvind Kejriwal's Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and the Left bloc, have come in Dipke's support and called his detention illegal. However, the Centre targeted the opposition for attempting a regime change and vowed to take appropriate actions if deemed necessary.

The Delhi Police has also filed multiple first information report (FIRs) for violation of prohibitory orders imposed in Connaught Place and other parts of New Delhi on Friday. It said that despite making announcements, a crowd had gathered around Connaught Place, adding the FIR will be filed for violation of Section 163 of the BNSS (prohibitory orders promulgated by magistrate).

Live updates :Anti-CEC Protest

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  • 10:20 AM (IST)Oct 17, 2026
    Posted by Aaloksen Sharma

    Dipke's hearing around noon

    Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) legal-cell head Ratna Singh has said that social media outfit's founder Abhijeet Dipke will be produced before a special executive magistrate (SEM) at the Mandir Marg Police Station around noon.

    "He will be produced before SEM Mandir Marg PS around 12PM," she said on X.

  • 10:17 AM (IST)Oct 17, 2026
    Posted by Aaloksen Sharma

    Security tightened outside Mandir Marg Police Station

    The security has been tightened out the Mandir Marg Police Station in New Delhi. Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) founder Abhijeet Dipke will be produced shortly before the special executive magistrate (SEM) shortly.

  • 10:13 AM (IST)Oct 17, 2026
    Posted by Aaloksen Sharma

    Prakash Raj vows nationwide protests

    Actor-activist Prakash Raj has vowed a nationwide protest against CEC Gyanesh Kumar and the SIR of electoral rolls. He said the country's youth would continue to protest peacefully, drawing inspiration from Mahatma Gandhi, B R Ambedkar and Bhagat Singh.

    "There is Gandhi's blood in us. There is Ambedkar's blood in us, there is Bhagat Singh's blood in us. We will continue to fight, we will continue to protest peacefully across the country, and it will prove you wrong that you can get away with this dictatorship," he said. "The people of this country, the farmers of this country, the labour unions of this country, and all the student organisations will come to the streets and protest peacefully till you clear us out."

  • 10:13 AM (IST)Oct 17, 2026
    Posted by Aaloksen Sharma

    Central Park remains closed

    Meanwhile, the Central Park in Central Delhi has remained closed on Saturday and a security presence continues there.

    Inputs from Anamika Gaur

  • 10:13 AM (IST)Oct 17, 2026
    Posted by Aaloksen Sharma

    Delhi Police files multiple FIRs

    The Delhi Police has filed multiple first information report (FIRs) for violation of prohibitory orders imposed in Connaught Place and other parts of New Delhi on Friday. It said that despite making announcements, a crowd had gathered around Connaught Place, adding the FIR will be filed for violation of Section 163 of the BNSS (prohibitory orders promulgated by magistrate).

  • 10:13 AM (IST)Oct 17, 2026
    Posted by Aaloksen Sharma

    Neha Bora released

    The Delhi Police has released All India Students' Association (AISA) president Neha Bora, who was also detained in view of the 'Tiranga' Yatra while she was heading to the Mandi House. She was released after due formalities of detention under Section 65 of the Delhi Police Act.

  • 10:13 AM (IST)Oct 17, 2026
    Posted by Aaloksen Sharma

    Abhijeet Dipke to be produced before court

    Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) founder Abhijeet Dipke will be produced before a special executive magistrate (SEM) court shortly. He was detained on Friday while he was on his way to the iconic Connaught Place (CP) to participate in the 'Lehra Do Tiranga' march. The action was taken against Dipke was taken under Sections 126 and 170 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), 2023.

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CJP Protest Jantar Mantar Protest Abhijeet Dipke
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