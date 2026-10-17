At key meeting, DMK backs students' bodies amid CJP protest, but condemns Congress

Tamil Nadu's former Chief Minister MK Stalin held a crucial meeting with Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) MPs at party headquarters 'Anna Arivalayam' in Chennai on Saturday to chalk out party's stand strategy protest against Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar over alleged discrepancies in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.

During the meeting, the party adopted four resolutions: demand seeking Kumar's resignation, support to students' organisations, and condemnation of Congress and TVK over their double standards, and petition to President Droupadi Murmu seeking corrective measures to address electoral irregularities.

"Therefore, this meeting adopts the following demands: complete cancellation of the SIR, restore ballot paper voting in place of EVMs, and submission of a petition to the President of India," the party said in a statement after the meeting.

Like rest of the opposition, the DMK has been against the SIR drive and called for its roll back; however, the party has stayed away from Congress-led INDIA bloc's agitation in Delhi.

"It seems that the present Union government is unlike any government we have seen before, in that it appears to have no faith in the Constitution," DMK's deputy general secretary Kanimozhi said at an event on Friday. "Everyone whose name has been removed must be given justice, and their names must be reinstated on the electoral rolls."

"Definitely, the DMK has been warning people against the SIR. We've been warning that people will be losing their voting rights. Even before the elections, our leader MK Stalin has been warning. We've been completely against this exercise of SIR," she added.

The DMK was a key alliance partner of the Congress, but the coalition ended after the grand old party joined hands with Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay-led Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) in aftermath of the 2026 Tamil Nadu elections that saw Stalin's party's ouster from power.

Since then, speculations have remained rife that the DMK could join the ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA), which is led by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). The DMK and the BJP were allies from 1999 to early 2004 under the then Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee's leadership.

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