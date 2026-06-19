After 5G, telecom operators prepare for 6G era, but the road seems bumpy: What’s troubling?

New Delhi:

6G is not arriving anytime soon, and the commercial rollouts are still years off. But telecom companies are already doing the math and looking hard at what it’s going to take, both in terms of tech and money. If 6G delivers blazing speeds, almost zero lag, and bulletproof support for next-gen AI, then the industry has a lot of groundwork (and spending) ahead before that dream becomes reality.

It's been nearly four years since 5G hit the scene in India; companies keep working to expand coverage and polish up service quality. But honestly, the conversation has already shifted; people are looking ahead to 6G.

Telecom industry begins looking beyond 5G

Like 5G, it’s set to drive a lot of the tech people love to hype up: artificial intelligence, robotics, automation, smart gadgets, and all those immersive, digital experiences that feel straight out of sci-fi. But telecom operators aren’t jumping in blind. They’re careful this time because 6G means pouring money into upgrades—possibly way more than what 5G demanded.

Upgrading to 6G will be more complicated than 5G

Switching from 4G to 5G was, in a lot of cases, pretty manageable. Many operators just tweaked existing infrastructure with software updates and called it a day. But moving to 6G? That’s a whole different beast. Industry insiders say software upgrades alone won’t cut it. This leap calls for heavy investments in new hardware.

Network stress is only going up. Think about the surge in AI-powered apps, smart glasses, and all those hyper-connected toys people want. These advances push telecom networks hard, and operators will probably have to overhaul big chunks of their systems just to keep up with 6G’s demands.

Equipment makers expect major investments

Equipment giants like Nokia and Ericsson aren't exactly quiet about what’s coming. They see 6G as the trigger for a fresh investment boom across the industry. Reports point out that 6G will likely lean on the 7GHz spectrum. That’s not cheap—it’s pricier than what’s being used for a lot of 5G right now. Operators are already juggling massive traffic on their 4G and 5G bands, so adding a heavier spectrum bill on top of that? That stings.

5G standalone networks remain a key requirement

Then there’s signal range. One of 6G’s biggest technical hurdles is signal propagation. Higher-frequency signals can be fickle as they do not travel as far, and they have trouble cutting through walls. Tackling this means rolling out more advanced antennas, fancy beamforming gear, and a bunch of extra radio equipment. None of that comes cheap.

The road to 6G

Before 6G even enters the picture, operators have some homework: finish the shift to 5G Standalone (SA) networks. In India, Reliance Jio’s already there; Bharti Airtel and Vodafone Idea are getting there, moving off Non-Standalone architecture. But in Europe, plenty of companies still lean on older NSA tech, so they’ll need core network upgrades before 6G is even an option.