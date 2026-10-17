Anant Singh's 'mastermind 9 murders for Nitish' remark sparks row, JDU distances itself; he retracts

The Janata Dal (United) has found itself in a fix after party's disgruntled Bihar MLA Anant Kumar Singh claimed he "masterminded nine murders" for former Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, who is credited for restoring law and order in the state, prompting the party to issue a clarification.

Singh, an MLA from the Mokama assembly constituency, has been disappointed by the party for fielding his political rival Neeraj Kumar in the upcoming legislative council polls. He made the remarks on Friday while speaking to reporters at his residence, as he targeted Kumar.

"Nitish Kumar and I go back a long way," the JD(U) strongman said, as cited by news agency PTI. "To help him, I got nine people murdered. I stood by him in times when he was struggling to find a toehold."

RJD targets JD(U), HAM(S) seeks clarification

But his remarks stirred a massive row, with Lalu Prasad Yadav's Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) targeting the JD(U) and demanding details regarding the alleged murders that Singh mastermind. Even JD(U)'s alliance partner Hindustani Awam Morcha (Secular), led by Union Minister Jitan Ram Manjhi, distanced itself from Singh's remarks and said such "acts cannot be justified".

"He has claimed that he committed several murders to support Nitish Kumar, but that is wrong. One should support someone by doing good work, not by committing wrongdoings... We have said that the matter should be investigated and appropriate action taken," Manjhi told reporters.

JD(U) distances itself, Singh retracts

With the pressure mounting on the JD(U), the party distanced itself from Singh's remarks, while lauding Nitish Kumar for improving Bihar's condition. Speaking to news agency ANI, JD(U) leader Rajeev Ranjan Prasad said the former chief minister has "never, throughout his entire life, given any space to negative politics".

"In his 50 years of public life, former Bihar Chief Minister and Janata Dal (United) national president Nitish Kumar has demonstrated a level of resolve, taking tough decisions, that few politicians in this country ever achieve. He has always maintained an uncompromising stance regarding integrity in public life and the nexus between politics and crime; his life is, indisputably, a role model," he said.

Later, Singh also retracted from his statement and targeted Lalu Yadav for deteriorating the law and order situation in Bihar during RJD's rule in the state.

"I have responded to Neeraj Kumar, detailing the sacrifices I have made. During the Lalu Yadav government, nine of my associates were killed, and I myself was shot. It was because we aligned ourselves with Nitish Kumar that Lalu Yadav had them killed," he told reporters.

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