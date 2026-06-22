Haier launches HQLED P7 Pro Smart TV series in India with Dolby Atmos, Google TV and Gemini AI

New Delhi:

Haier has rolled out its HQLED P7 Pro Smart TV series in India, and it is clear they are aiming to grab the attention of anyone serious about entertainment or gaming at home. There are five screen sizes: 43 inches, 50 inches, 55 inches, 65 inches, and 75 inches. This means the company is targeting the mass market, and people can choose based on room size. Every model comes loaded with a strong 50W sound system, runs Google TV, and offers a bunch of smart AI upgrades.

Haier HQLED P7 Pro series price in India

The Haier HQLED P7 Pro series is available through leading retail stores across the country. Pricing for the lineup is as follows:

43-inch model: Rs. 35,990

50-inch model: Rs. 43,490

55-inch model: Rs. 49,990

65-inch model: Rs. 67,990

75-inch model: Rs. 90,990

Haier is also offering a three-year warranty with all models in the series.

HQLED display with Dolby Vision support

Haier is using its own HQLED display technology, which claims to deliver up to 93% DCI-P3 colour coverage, to make it look punchy and accurate.

If you buy the 55-inch model or bigger, you will get Dolby Vision and HDR10+ for improved picture quality with brighter highlights and deeper contrasts.

There is even a TÜV Rheinland Low Blue Light certification, which means the display is easier on your eyes during those long binge sessions.

Gaming Features for Console and PC Users

Gamers are also kept in mind, as the P7 Pro series comes with a bunch of features to keep up with consoles and PCs: 120Hz Dual Line Gate, MEMC, VRR, and Auto Low Latency Mode all make the cut. There’s a Gaming Bar for quick tweaks, refresh rate info, and controls right at your fingertips.

50W Audio system with Dolby Atmos

Audio is not an afterthought. You get a 50W 2.1-channel speaker setup, and once you hit the 55-inch size and up, a subwoofer comes in to add some extra bass. Throw in Dolby Atmos and Haier’s Total Sonics processing, and you will actually feel the action.

Google TV and Gemini AI Integration

Software-wise, these TVs run on Google TV and have Gemini AI built in. That means you can control the whole thing hands-free—search for movies, change settings, even manage your smart devices, all by voice. More AI-powered features include automatic HDR enhancement, colour boosting, smoother motion, and noise reduction—so the picture always looks its best without you fiddling around.

Connectivity and storage

Customers will also get 2GB RAM and 32GB storage, along with Wi-Fi and Bluetooth 5.1 coverage. There is also HaiCast for screen mirroring and a Bluetooth speaker mode in case you want to use the TV as a giant speaker for your playlists.

Overall, Haier’s P7 Pro series covers all the major bases, whether you’re after sharp visuals, smooth gaming, thumping audio, or a hands-free, smart TV experience.