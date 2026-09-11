iPhone 18 Pro gets Rs 30000 price hike in India: Check the new price and reason why Apple increased cost

New Delhi:

Thinking about upgrading to the new iPhone 18 Pro? Well, get ready to pay a lot more. Apple just announced its latest Pro series in India, and the prices have jumped significantly. The iPhone 18 Pro now starts at Rs 1,64,900 — that’s Rs 30,000 more than last year’s 17 Pro. If you are eyeing the Pro Max version, you’ll need to shell out at least Rs 1,79,900, compared to Rs 1,49,900 for the old one. That’s roughly a 20% hike.

Rising component costs push prices higher

One of the main reasons is the steep rise in component costs worldwide. Memory prices, especially, are surging. People in the industry are even joking about a “RAMageddon.” Apple isn’t absorbing these extra costs; they’re passing some of them straight to buyers.

There's more, too. Apple’s upgraded the Pro models with the new 2nm A20 Pro chip. Building these state-of-the-art processors isn’t cheap; the tighter process node costs more to manufacture, so that’s factoring into the final price.

India sees a much bigger price hike

Here is the real kicker for Indian buyers – the price hike here is way bigger than what folks in the US are dealing with. In America, the new Pro models are around USD 100 more, or about Rs 9,500. But in India, the boost is Rs 30,000.

Behind that gap, there is a higher GST (18 per cent), import duties, a weaker rupee, and extra local costs all add up. Simply put, iPhones cost more to sell in India.

iPhone Duo highlights the price gap

The pricing difference doesn’t stop there. Apple’s first foldable phone, the iPhone Duo, is also much pricier in India. It starts at Rs 2,99,900 here, while in the US it works out to about Rs 1.90 lakh. So, Indian buyers are paying a lot more than their American counterparts for Apple’s premium devices.

Will the price hike affect iPhone sales in India?

Maybe!. The high prices will probably push more buyers toward older-generation iPhones, which are available in discounted prices, or even used models. Analysts have been thinking about the demand for refurbished iPhones will grow as flagships get pricier. Still, Apple’s brand is strong, and India’s premium smartphone market keeps expanding, so plenty of people may still line up for the newest model.

iPhone 18 Pro India sale date

If you are interested, the iPhone 18 Pro series goes up for pre-order on September 12 and hits stores on September 18. And with the prices this high, certainly Apple is going to make a statement this year, with the costliest non-foldable iPhones in India being sold so far.

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