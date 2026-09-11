Where is the regular iPhone 18? Why Apple skipped its most expected iPhone at September event?

New Delhi:

Apple’s ‘Surprise and Shine’ event definitely shocked the world, in a good way, by introducing the new foldable Duo phone. During the event, which was live-streamed on September 9, most of us did not expect the kind of price that was attached to the newly launched iPhones. Also, the tech giant only launched the iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max, with no basic iPhone 18 units, leaving the fans in shock.

Apple went directly to the premium models, and the showstopper was the iPhone Duo foldable.

Reason behind skipping the Apple iPhone 18

On the price front, the iPhone 18 Pro starts at USD 1,199, and if you are eyeing the Duo foldable, brace yourself; it’s going for USD 1,999. It is certain that Apple is putting the spotlight on its premium lineup, leaving the more traditional iPhones out of this reveal.

Is Apple delaying the iPhone 18?

Honestly, this move is not a total surprise. Rumours before the event hinted at a shake-up in Apple’s usual September release schedule. Word is they will drop the regular iPhone 18, an iPhone 18e, and something called the iPhone Air in March 2027. If that’s true, anyone hoping for the next affordable iPhone will need to hang tight for about six more months.

Pushing the standard models gives Apple some breathing room. No need to jam all their new devices into a single event, especially with the foldable Duo taking centre stage.

When can you buy the new iPhones?

If you are planning to upgrade from your current iPhone, then here is what you need to know:

Pre-orders for the iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max open September 12

The iPhone Duo will be available from October 16 only.

The iPhone 17 and 17e are still available for anyone who wants a solid Apple phone without breaking the bank. And now that the company has discontinued the iPhone 17 Pro and Pro Max models, as well as raised the prices of the existing iPhone 17 models, you may stick to the model which you have from the iPhone 17 series.

But as for the March 2027 timeline for the regular iPhone 18, 18e, and Air? Apple has not confirmed anything yet. So, fans need to wait a while until the company officially unleashes the device.

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