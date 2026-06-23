Motorola Edge 70 Max to launch with Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 and triple rear cameras: Features leaks

New Delhi:

Motorola is reportedly expanding its Edge 70 lineup by adding the new variant, Edge 70 Max. The device was seen online, thanks to leaked marketing images, which highlighted a sneak peek at what people can expect when it finally hits the market.

The new Edge 70 Max will be the highest variant in the Edge 70 series, aiming to target the premium crowd with its new Qualcomm Snapdragon flagship chip.

Motorola Edge 70 Max: Design revealed

As per the leaked photos, it shows off a flat back and a squarish camera bump tucked into the top-left corner. Three camera sensors are lined up there, along with an LED flash. The design feels stripped back but still very much in line with Motorola’s Edge aesthetic.

Don’t expect a curved screen this time—Motorola’s reportedly going with a flat display. That’s good news for anyone tired of trying to find screen protectors that actually fit. The renders also point to the usual volume and power buttons, plus an extra hardware button on the side.

The smartphone is also expected to include:

Power button on the side

Volume rocker controls

An additional dedicated hardware key

Flat display design

Motorola Edge 70 Max: Colour variants and design

As for colours, Motorola’s keeping things interesting. The leak suggests that the handset will be available in three colour shades:

Glacier Blue

Onyx Black

Sage Green

You further get your classic black, a rich green and a slick blue- a solid lineup for anyone bored with basic colour options.

Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 processor could power the device

The real star is the processor. The Edge 70 Max is rumoured to ship with Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 5. If true, this thing should run circles around a lot of the competition when it comes to performance, gaming, and AI smarts.

Triple Rear Camera Setup

The smartphone is also tipped to feature a versatile triple-camera system.

According to the leak, the rear camera setup may include:

Primary camera

Telephoto lens

Ultra-wide camera

Motorola seems to be serious about pro-level photography.

On the front, you will get a punch-hole front camera, located in the centre up top, ready for selfies and video calls.

Military-grade durability

There’s another big feature that stands out—MIL-STD-810H certification. Basically, Motorola’s promising that this phone can take a beating: drops, shakes, heat, cold, all the stuff daily life throws at your tech.

Motorola Edge 70 Series: Continues to expand

The Edge 70 Max is expected to join Motorola's growing Edge 70 family, which currently includes the following:

Motorola Edge 70

Motorola Edge 70 Fusion

Motorola Edge 70 Fusion+

Motorola Edge 70 Pro

Motorola Edge 70 Pro+

The latest model in the lineup, the Motorola Edge 70 Pro+, was launched in India earlier this month with a MediaTek Dimensity 8500 Extreme processor, 12GB RAM, and 256GB storage.

Launch timeline still unconfirmed

No official word yet on launch timing, as Motorola is keeping it under the hood, by the time of writing. Still, a full suite of leaked marketing materials usually means the real announcement is not far behind.

If the rumours are true, the Motorola Edge 70 Max could be a major premium contender, complete with a cutting-edge chip, pro-grade cameras, and true ruggedness, all wrapped up in a slick, modern package.