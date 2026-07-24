Google introduces Selfie Video sign-in for easier account recovery: Here's how it works

New Delhi:

Google, one of the widely used tech giants, has rolled out a new mode to get back into your account if you ever forget your password or lose your phone. It’s called Selfie Video, and honestly, it’s about time we got something a little more secure and a lot more convenient for account recovery.

Here’s how it works

Instead of just answering security questions or fiddling with backup codes, you record a short selfie video in your account’s security settings. If you ever get locked out—no password, no trusted device—just record another quick video. Google will check it against the original one you stored. If it matches, you’re back in. That’s it.

Videos are encrypted

Google says all these videos are encrypted, stay tucked safely away in your account’s Security Settings, and only get used when you actually need to verify your identity. Plus, you’re always in control. You can delete the video any time, and Google won’t touch it without your consent.

Setup for Selfie Video

Setting it up is pretty straightforward. You just:

Open your Google Account Settings.

Then go to Security.

Inside, go to Sign-in & Security.

Choose Selfie Video

Follow the instructions and look into your camera, moving your head a bit like it tells you. Multiple angles make the match more accurate.

During recovery, you will do those simple head movements again. That way, Google will know that it is you and not just someone holding up a photo or a fake video. Their machine learning systems even check that it’s a real person and not, say, a deepfake. They also make sure you meet age requirements before letting you in to services that need it.

Google’s existing security system

If anything looks fishy during login and recovery, Google’s existing security system is always running in the background, watching for weird behavior.

This feature is not replacing the old tools – it is just joining them. You still have all your other options: passkeys, two-factor authentication, security keys, phishing protection, you name it. But with cyberattacks getting trickier, Google’s leaning more on biometrics and AI to give people more ways to stay safe—without having to keep track of a million passwords.

If you are someone who is always switching devices or tends to lose access to your recovery methods, Selfie Video adds a solid backup plan. You still control your own data, and you get an extra layer of protection—without jumping through a tonne of hoops.