Google showcases AI for public good: 1000+ Gemini-powered projects presented to Indian MPs

New Delhi:

Google just wrapped up its ‘Build with AI: Code for Communities’ Parliamentary Showcase, ending a months-long push to connect developers with lawmakers and tackle everyday issues using artificial intelligence.

More than 1,000 AI solutions built for real-world problems

This was not your standard hackathon. Organised alongside The Dialogue, Google pulled in a massive crowd- over 7,000 developers from 18 cities, building more than 1,000 open-source AI tools powered by Gemini and Gemma. For the finale on July 22 in New Delhi, the top 12 teams pitched their creations directly to Members of Parliament. Now, the best projects are heading into field trials in actual constituencies.

The goal here was practical problem-solving. MPs sent in real-world challenges, and developers picked up the baton. They worked across four big areas:

Public health

Governance

Environment

Agriculture. For example, some teams built AI platforms that will enable the MPs to collect and analyse public feedback for better local planning.

Other AI agents and platforms are built for real-time pollution monitors that blend satellite data, sensors and even citizen reports.

For health, developers have crafted AI dashboards which will help rural clinics keep tabs on medicine, beds, and staff. And for farmers, there’s tech that speaks their language—even over basic phones—to share crop tips and weather alerts.

The winners? Let’s talk specifics

One team, Tech Jays, built Praja Svaram—a voice-first platform where people can file complaints over WhatsApp or the phone, and MPs get data-driven insights in return. Another, Code_smashers, tracked Delhi’s pollution using live sensors, satellites, and images from locals. Noida Boys built HealthGrid AI, a command centre that keeps rural clinics up-to-date, syncing details like doctor attendance, patient numbers, and stock. For small farmers, Vishwakarma Devs created Kisan Alert—a service that calls or texts tailored advice in local languages; no internet required.

But this is not just Google showing off its AI chops. The point, they say, is bringing AI’s promise to everyone. India has a huge pool of developers and solid digital infrastructure, making it the perfect testbed. Google’s pushing for responsible AI and broader training to help even more folks get in on the action.

MPs who came to the showcase—folks like Bansuri Swaraj, Gaurav Gogoi, and Sujeet Kumar—stood firmly behind the program. They stressed the need to match local problems with innovative solutions, and they seemed genuinely excited about turning bright ideas into real-world results.

AI innovation moves from hackathons to real deployment

Google is not stopping at prototypes—these tools will roll out in actual communities. This marks a shift away from one-off hackathons. It’s about getting AI in the hands of people who need it, in sectors that impact millions—from farms to city halls to clinics. And India’s developer community looks ready to lead the way.

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