Google expands Agentic AI in Bareilly’s university; rolls out Gemini Enterprise for 10000 students and staff

New Delhi:

Google is heading deeper into India’s higher education system by rolling out its enterprise AI ecosystem at Invertis University in Bareilly. This makes the university the first to adopt Google’s Agentic AI in North India, second in Uttar Pradesh, and fifth in the whole country. Over 10,000 students, faculty and staff now have access to Google’s most advanced AI toolkit.

This is not just Google expanding inside big cities. The Invertis University sits in a Tier-2 city, exactly where a huge number of India’s future tech workforce learns. Google’s strategy is simple: take top-tier AI to campuses that are off the metro grid.

Google Workspace for Education Plus and Gemini Enterprise: How will it work?

The campus at Barriley University will run on Google Workspace for Education Plus and Gemini Enterprise for Education.

Students and professors get AI-powered tools for coding, research, data crunching, writing, and personalised learning.

The entire university can now work together in a cloud-first environment, making admin, teaching, and research feel seamless.

Gemini Enterprise is not just about the chatbot, but it is a full-scale productivity machine that supports complex academic work and tough research challenges.

Agentic AI

But the partnership goes beyond smart assistants. The real game-changer is said to be Agentic AI. Unlike regular AI tools that just reply to prompts, these systems handle planning, reasoning, and whole multi-step workflows with almost no hand-holding. They can automate tricky projects, help with decision-making, and help push advanced research.

Indian universities are focusing on AI incorporating in their education systems

Invertis does not want AI in just another class. Rather, they are planning to weave AI into everything:

Engineering

Computer Science

Pharmacy

Llaw

Journalism

Agriculture

Business

Liberal Arts

It will change how they teach, design courses, run research, and manage the campus.

Google Agentic AI Center of Excellence

Not only this, but they are also setting up a Google Agentic AI Center of Excellence, a dedicated lab where students and researchers can build autonomous AI agents and real-world apps on Google Cloud and Gemini models.

The centre will run faculty workshops, research projects, hackathons, and industry partnerships, diving into fields like healthcare, farming, banking, manufacturing, education, sustainability, and public services.

Advancement of education with advanced AI tools

All this comes when demand for AI, cloud, security, machine learning, and automation just keeps climbing. Thanks to the tie-up, students get hands-on with Google Cloud, AI tools, machine learning, data analysis, and security, plus a path to industry-recognised certifications.

Parth Gautam, Invertis University’s executive director, called this partnership a milestone – one that will reshape how they teach, do research, and innovate while making sure students are ready for the digital future.

Indian education system in tier-2 cities advancing with Google

Google is not just serving elite institutes in metro cities anymore. By picking Invertis University (Barilley) as the newest Agentic AI university, the tech giant has been signalling that Tier-2 cities are becoming critical sources of India’s AI-ready talent. This rollout is expected to strengthen digital education, push more research-driven change, and help students to get practical AI skills that actually match what today's industries want.