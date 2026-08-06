What is a Hybrid Solar System? Cost, subsidy and everything you need to know about a 5kW setup

New Delhi:

We all have to agree on one thing—that the electricity prices are climbing month after month, and more people across India are waking up to the benefits of rooftop solar. With government pushes like the PM Surya Ghar Yojana dangling some pretty generous subsidies, solar panels are popping up on rooftops everywhere.

If your home deals with a lot of power cuts but you are not totally off the grid, you will want to look at hybrid solar systems for home and work. They are getting a lot of attention, and for good reason.

What is a Hybrid Solar System?

In India, you will see three main types of rooftop solar setups:

Off-grid systems are for places where the grid just does not reach. These systems run completely on their own with solar panels and batteries.

On-grid systems hook up directly to your local power grid. There’s no battery storage here. Any extra electricity you generate just gets sent back to the grid.

Hybrid systems are a mix of both. You’re connected to the grid, but you’ve also got batteries to store extra solar energy. That means if the power goes out, you’re still covered.

Hybrid systems really shine in spots where you do get grid electricity, but outages are a headache.

What does a 5kW Hybrid System cost?

If you are thinking about a 5kW hybrid solar setup, get ready to spend something between Rs. 2 lakh and Rs. 3.5 lakh. The price swings with the quality of components you choose.

Here’s a rough cost breakdown:

Solar panels: Something between Rs 90,000 to Rs. 1.5 lakh

Hybrid inverter (5kW): May cost between Rs 45,000 to Rs. 95,000

Battery storage: Lead-acid/tubular batteries: start at around Rs. 50,000 Lithium-ion batteries: can hit up to Rs. 1.2 lakh

Installation, wiring, mounting, and small extras: add-ons, depending on your setup

All said and done, battery type, panel brand, and install complexity decide how much you’ll pay.

What about subsidies?

Thanks to the PM Surya Ghar Yojana, the central government’s throwing in subsidies up to Rs. 78,000 if you install a rooftop solar system of 3kW or higher. Some states chip in more. For example, Uttar Pradesh adds Rs. 30,000 to central aid—so you could get as much as Rs. 1.08 lakh back. Not bad.

What can a 5kW Hybrid System handle?

A 5kW hybrid system comes packed with enough punch for big homes, farmhouses, or even small businesses. Generally, it can run:

Two or three 1.5-ton inverter ACs

A 1kW water pump

8–10 ceiling fans

A refrigerator

An air cooler

30–40 LED lights

TVs, routers, laptops—basically your daily appliances

If you generate extra solar power during the day, it either charges your batteries or goes right to the grid (net metering makes that simple).

How do you apply for the PM Surya Ghar subsidy?

Applying is all online through the official portal. Here’s how it goes:

Register with your state, your electricity provider (DISCOM), consumer number, mobile, and email.

Log in with the OTP from your phone.

Choose “Apply for Rooftop Solar” and fill out the form.

Wait for your DISCOM to approve the application.

Pick an approved vendor for the installation.

After everything’s set up and inspected, your subsidy goes straight to your bank account.

Is a Hybrid Solar System worth it?

You will pay more for a hybrid setup than a basic on-grid system (mainly because of the batteries), but you get peace of mind when the grid fails, and you will still save on your electricity bill. If you are in an area with regular outages, the extra investment pays off over time. You get more control, fewer power worries, and real energy independence.

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