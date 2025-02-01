PM Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojana: Over 8.6 lakh homes get solar panels in first year

Follow us on Image Source : PEXELS REPRESNTATIVE IMAGE

PM Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojana, with the goal of encouraging solar energy usage in homes across India, has reached a milestone as it has successfully installed 8.6 per cent of its targeted number in the first phase. This scheme plans to install solar panels on 1 crore homes within three years and has successfully covered 8,61,240 homes with rooftop solar systems within the first year.

Rs 4,966 crore subsidy given till date

Since its launch, the scheme has received 43.99 lakh applications and recorded 1.7 crore registrations. By January 29, 2025, 19 per cent of the total applicants, or 8.61 lakh families, have installed solar panels on their rooftops. Subsidies worth Rs 4,966 crore have been released from the Rs 78,000 crore budget sanctioned for the scheme.

Roadmap to 1 crore homes by 2027

The government has announced a well-planned schedule to reach its 1 crore installation target as follows:

March 2025: 10 lakh homes covered

October 2025: 20 lakh homes covered

March 2026: 40 lakh homes covered

March 2027: 1 crore homes fully covered

Experts believed that solar installations would pick up very fast in FY26 and FY27 since the initial problems caused by general and state elections would slow down the implementation in the first year.

Why PM Surya Ghar Yojana is important?

The PM Surya Ghar Yojana is an initiative of the Government of India for the adoption of solar energy at household levels. Its key benefits are:

Decrease in consumer's electricity bills

Environmental benefits as more green energy gets adopted

Subsidy of Rs 78,000 crore from the government

Increased usage of clean and renewable energy sources

This energy initiative is a major step toward energy self-sufficiency for India and contributes to sustainability.

A big step towards energy self-sufficiency

Though the first year has achieved only 8.6 per cent of the total target, the pace of implementation is expected to accelerate significantly over the next two years. The PM Surya Ghar Yojana will not only provide free electricity to households but also push India further on the path of clean energy adoption and self-sufficiency.

Also read | Ayushman Bharat Yojana: How to apply for Ayushman Card online, check eligibility