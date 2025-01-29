Ayushman Bharat Yojana: How to apply for Ayushman Card online, check eligibility

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE

Government welfare schemes come with specific eligibility criteria, ensuring that only qualified individuals receive the benefits. The Ayushman Bharat Yojana (ABY) is one such initiative, providing free medical treatment of up to Rs 5 lakh per year at empaneled hospitals. However, only eligible beneficiaries can avail of this scheme.

If you wish to apply for an Ayushman Card, here’s a step-by-step guide on checking your eligibility and the application process.

How to apply for an Ayushman Card?

Eligible individuals can apply for an Ayushman Card either online or offline.

Online application process:

Visit the official website: pmjay.gov.in Log in and fill in the required details. Submit your application and wait for approval. Once approved, download your Ayushman Card from the website.

Offline Application Process:

Visit your nearest Common Service Center (CSC). Meet the concerned officer and submit the required documents. The officer will verify your eligibility and documents. If verified successfully, your Ayushman Card will be generated, and you can download it later.

How to check your eligibility for the Ayushman Card?

Step 1: Visit the official portal

Go to pmjay.gov.in.

Click on the 'Am I Eligible' option.

Enter your mobile number to receive an OTP.

Enter the OTP and complete the captcha verification.

Step 2: Verify eligibility using documents

Select your state and district.

Choose an identification document, such as Aadhaar Card.

Enter the document details and search.

The system will confirm whether you are eligible for the Ayushman Bharat Yojana.

Applying for an Ayushman Card ensures access to free medical treatment at empaneled hospitals, reducing healthcare expenses for eligible beneficiaries. If you haven’t applied yet, check your eligibility and complete the process today!

