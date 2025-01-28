Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV PM Kisan 19th installment update: Rs 2000 to be credited to farmers' accounts soon

PM Kisan Yojana 19th Installment update: Farmers in India have received some good news as the 19th installment of the PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana is set to be credited to their bank accounts soon. Under this initiative, the central government provides Rs 6,000 annually to farmers in three installments. So far, 18 installments have been successfully transferred to farmers' accounts. Now, farmers are eagerly awaiting the 19th installment.

When will the 19th installment be transferred?

The big question on every farmer's mind has been when the next installment will be credited. If you've been waiting for the PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana's 19th installment, the wait is almost over. According to recent reports, the 19th installment will be released next month.

19th Installment set to be released on February 24

The 19th installment will be transferred to farmers' accounts on February 24, 2025. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, during his visit to Bihar on that day, will officially release the funds. The sum of Rs 2,000 will be credited to eligible farmers' accounts starting on that date, as confirmed by Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chauhan.

Scheme details

The main objective of the PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana is to provide financial assistance to small and marginal farmers so that they can meet their agricultural needs and become self-reliant. Under this scheme, farmers receive Rs 6,000 annually, distributed in three installments, each released every four months.

How to ensure eligibility

To receive the benefits of the PM Kisan Yojana, farmers must keep their land details and Aadhaar card information updated. Additionally, if a farmer's name is not linked to their Aadhaar or bank accounts, they should make the necessary corrections to ensure they receive the scheme's benefits.

With the upcoming transfer of the 19th installment, farmers across India can expect timely financial assistance to support their farming activities.

