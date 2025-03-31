Eid-ul-Fitr 2025: Celebrations begin in India, security tightened across cities | Check namaz timings Eid-ul-Fitr 2025: Eid ul-Fitr, known as the "festival of breaking the fast," signifies the end of Ramadan, a month during which devotees observe fasting from dawn to dusk.

Eid-ul-Fitr 2025: Eid, the festival of peace and brotherhood, is being celebrated with great enthusiasm across the country today. Since morning, people have been offering prayers in mosques, embracing one another, and exchanging heartfelt greetings. The festival holds special significance for the Muslim community, who eagerly await and make elaborate preparations for this day. Eid is more than just a celebration; it symbolises love, unity, and harmony. In view of the festivities, the administration has heightened security measures. Senior officials, along with police and paramilitary personnel, are conducting flag marches in various cities to ensure a peaceful celebration.

The joyous atmosphere began on Sunday evening when the sighting of the moon confirmed the arrival of Eid. Since then, people have been extending their greetings and gathering at mosques to offer prayers.

Check namaz timings

Here are the Eid Namaaz timings at various mosques across different cities:

Delhi's Jama Masjid: 6:45 am

Mumbai's Andheri Masjid: 80 am

Sambhal's Jama Masjid: 9 am

Hyderabad's Mir Alam Masjid: 10 am

Lucknow's Aishbagh Eidgah Masjid: 10 am

People in large numbers are gathering at mosques to offer prayers and celebrate the festival with joy and togetherness.

Don't offer namaz on streets

The Islamic Center of India has issued an advisory requesting devotees not to offer namaz on the streets and to pray inside the designated Eidgahs only.

Meanwhile, security has been heightened across various cities, with police and paramilitary forces on high alert. In Uttar Pradesh, top police officials have been conducting flag marches since Sunday evening to ensure law and order. Authorities are also urging people to stay cautious and not fall for rumors.

High alert in UP's Sambhal

Sambhal is on high alert for Eid, with police and paramilitary forces conducting flag marches in sensitive areas. Security measures include the deployment of 1,300 CCTV cameras, seven PAC companies, and three RAF companies. Additionally, drone cameras are being used for surveillance.

It is pertinent to mention that in Sambhal, a dispute arose between the Idgah Imam and Qari over leading the Eid namaz, leading to a prolonged debate at Kotwali Sambhal. Both sides insisted on conducting the prayers. To resolve the issue, SDM Dr Vandana Mishra and CO Anuj Chaudhary intervened and mediated between the two groups. After discussions, it was decided that Mufti Azam Sambhal Qari Alauddin would lead the Eid namaz this year. Both sides eventually agreed to the decision, ensuring a peaceful resolution.

Along with the police, Muslim religious leaders have also appealed to the people to celebrate the festival of Eid with peace and tranquility in the country. Imam Maulana Khalid Rashid Firangi Mahali of Lucknow Eidgah has appealed to the people to celebrate Eid with peace and brotherhood.

About Eid-ul-Fitr

Eid-ul-Fitr, also known as Eid-al-Fitr or Meethi Eid, is one of Islam's happiest festivals, celebrating the completion of Ramadan, the holy month of fasting. This auspicious event is a time for appreciation, reflection, and celebration. As the crescent moon appears, Muslims around the world prepare to welcome a day filled with prayers, feasts, and meaningful reunions with loved ones.

The Islamic lunar calendar determines the date of Eid-ul-Fitr, which falls on the first day of Shawwal, the tenth month. Because the sighting of the crescent moon varies by location. This year the month of Ramzan was of 29 days, while last year it was of 30 days. According to the Islamic calendar, there are 29 or 30 days in a month, depending on the sighting of the moon. During the month of Ramzan, people do not eat or drink anything from sunrise to sunset.

