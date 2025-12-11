Bangladesh to hold elections on February 12 in 2026, first since Sheikh Hasina's ouster Bangladesh elections: The interim government under Muhammad Yunus, after discussions with key political parties, finalised the early February election date- shifting it from later plans to wrap up before Ramadan and enable a smooth transition to elected rule.

Dhaka:

Bangladesh's Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) has announced that the country will hold its next general elections on February 12, 2026. This marks the first national polls since the 2024 uprising that ousted the previous government, signalling a pivotal moment for democratic transition under the interim administration.

Election date confirmed

Chief Election Commissioner AMM Nasir Uddin announced on Thursday (December 11) said that Bangladesh will conduct its 13th parliamentary elections on February 12. This vote marks the nation's first national polls since Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's ouster amid violent student-led protests in August 2024. "The voting will take place on Thursday, February 12, 2026," the CEC stated clearly.

The voting will be held from 7:30 am to 4:30 pm. The last date to submit nomination is December 29 (Monday). The election campaign will be held from January 22 to February 10. Over 12.76 crores voters will exercise their franchise. For Bangladeshis living abroad, Election Commission will make arrangements of postal ballot.

Announcement and timeline shift

The decision to set elections for early February comes after consultations between the interim government led by Muhammad Yunus and major political parties. Initially eyed for later in the year, the date was advanced to precede Ramadan, ensuring a timely handover to an elected government. Yunus directed the Election Commission (EC) to prepare for a fair, peaceful vote with high turnout, emphasising institutional readiness and mental preparation starting immediately.

Challenges in ensuring free and fair polls

Election officials acknowledge significant hurdles, including restoring voter trust eroded by past flawed elections over the last 15 years. The Commission is working tirelessly to update voter lists, enhance security, and promote inclusivity for women and youth. Major parties like the BNP are positioning themselves strongly, while the banned Awami League is unlikely to participate, reshaping the political landscape.

The polls follow the mass protests that ended Sheikh Hasina's long rule, with the interim government releasing a 26-point "July declaration" for reforms in governance and the constitution. A referendum on this charter will accompany the elections. Tens of thousands celebrated the uprising's anniversary in Dhaka under tight security, highlighting public eagerness for change.

Authorities urge all parties to join for transparency, with the exact schedule to be finalised two months prior. The focus remains on peace, high participation, and addressing historical grievances to make this election memorable.​