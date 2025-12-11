Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant named in Delhi's probables for Vijay Hazare Trophy Virat Kohli and Rishabh Pant have been named in Delhi's probable squad for the upcoming Vijay Hazare Trophy, starting December 24. Notably, BCCI have made it clear that the senior cricketers need to play domestic cricket more often to keep up with the directives; they have confirmed participation.

New Delhi:

The Delhi and District Cricket Association has widened its pool for the upcoming Vijay Hazare Trophy by including Virat Kohli and Rishabh Pant among its probables. Their names join those already involved in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, forming a group from which the final squad will be selected. The move follows a recent indication from Kohli that he would make himself available for the one-day competition.

This confirmation from the former India captain arrived shortly after the BCCI instructed both Kohli and Rohit Sharma in November to feature in the domestic 50-over event if they wished to stay in the frame for national selection. Delhi will start their campaign on December 24 in Alur, where they are scheduled to face Andhra Pradesh.

“Virat Kohli has confirmed to the DDCA today that he will play the Vijay Hazare Trophy. Though he has nothing to prove it shows that he still retains passion for the game. His recent hundred against South Africa shows he is still one of the best players in the world. Him playing the domestic tournament will be a motivation for the youngsters,” DDCA secretary Ashok Sharma had told The Indian Express last week.

Kohli’s sensational form in South Africa series

Kohli’s return to domestic cricket follows an extraordinary run in India’s latest ODI series against South Africa, where he produced 302 runs in three matches. His contributions included unbeaten acceleration in Visakhapatnam, where India overhauled a target of 271 with ease, and two earlier hundreds in Ranchi and Raipur that pushed his overall tally of centuries in the format to 53. The decisive innings in the third match, a 65 off 45 balls in a nine-wicket win, capped a sequence that earned him the Player of the Series award.

The surge in form also moved the 37-year-old to second place in the ICC’s ODI batting rankings, leaving him just behind Rohit Sharma. It marks his highest position since he relinquished the top spot to Babar Azam in 2021.

Delhi probable for Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025: Dev Lakra, Divij Mehra, Yugal Saini, Sujal Singh, Rajneesh Dadar, Aman Bharti, Govind Mittal, Sumit Beniwal, Shubham Dubey, Keshav Dabas, Rahul Choudhary, Samarth Seth, Shivam Tripathi, Anmol Sharma, Shivam Gupta, Lakshay Thareja, Manan Bhardwaj, Rounak Waghela, Mayank Gussain, Keshav R Singh, Laxman, Divansh Rawat, Pranav Rajvanshi, Pranshu Vijayran, Siddhant Sharma, Gagan Vats, Vansh Bedi, Rahul Gahlot, Vishal Rai, Samarth Singh, Sanat Sangwan, Aayush Singh, Sumit Mathur, Sampooran Tripathi, Vivek Tiwari, Hrithik Shokeen, Tejas Baroka, Saksham Sharma, Dev Dubey, Shivam Sharma, Rohit Yadav, Anirudh Choudhary, Vishant Bhati, Pranav Pant, Pankaj Jaswal, Ajay Guliya, Siddhant Bansal, Vikas Solanki, Divij Prakash and Suryakant Chauhan