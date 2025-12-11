Umar Khalid granted interim bail for 14 days to attend sister's wedding Umar Khalid has secured 14 days of interim bail to attend his sister's wedding, even as he continues to face charges under the UAPA in the Delhi riots conspiracy case. The trial court granted temporary relief after earlier bail pleas were rejected by both the High Court and the trial court.

Former JNU student and activist Umar Khalid was granted interim bail on Thursday for 14 days from December 16 to 29 to attend his sister's wedding scheduled for December 27. As per details, his plea was heard by Additional Sessions Judge Sameer Bajpai at Delhi's Karkardooma Court, where the order was passed after considering his request for temporary relief. Khalid is an accused in the larger conspiracy case connected to the Delhi riots and has been charge-sheeted under the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act along with several other individuals. The case continues to move through the legal system, with multiple accused facing serious charges.

Bail previously denied

Before this relief was granted, Khalid had approached both the Delhi High Court and the trial court for bail, but his requests were turned down. However, he was given interim bail two years ago to attend another sister's wedding, making this the second such instance where the court has allowed temporary release for family reasons.