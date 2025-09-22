SC issues notice to Delhi Police after HC denies bail to Sharjeel Imam, Umar Khalid in UAPA case The petitioners– Sharjeel Imam, Umar Khalid, Gulfisha Fatima, Meeran Haider and Shifa Ur Rehman– had challenged the Delhi High Court’s decision denying them bail in an alleged larger conspiracy case during 2020 north-east Delhi riots.

New Delhi:

The Supreme Court on Monday issued a notice to the Delhi Police after the Delhi High Court turned down the bail pleas of 2020 north-east Delhi riots accused, including Sharjeel Imam and Umar Khalid, ANI reported.

The petitioners– Sharjeel Imam, Umar Khalid, Gulfisha Fatima, Meeran Haider and Shifa Ur Rehman– had challenged the Delhi High Court’s decision denying them bail in an alleged larger conspiracy case registered against them under the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA).

The apex court has scheduled the hearing for October 7.

2020 Delhi riots case

Activists Umar Khalid, Sharjeel Imam and eight others, who have been in jail for the past five years, were denied bail by the Delhi High Court earlier this month. The case involves an anti-terror law connected to an alleged conspiracy behind the February 2020 riots in the national capital.

A bench consisting of Justices Navin Chawla and Shalinder Kaur dismissed all the bail pleas filed by Khalid, Imam, Mohd Saleem Khan, Shifa Ur Rehman, Athar Khan, Meeran Haider, Abdul Khalid Saifi, Gulfisha Fatima and Shadab Ahmed.

Separately, another bench of Justices Subramonium Prasad and Harish Vaidyanathan Shankar rejected Tasleem Ahmed’s appeal against a trial court’s refusal to grant bail.

HC finds allegations 'grave'

The high court turned down Imam and Khalid’s pleas, asserting that the case appeared prima facie “grave" and the duo delivered speeches to "instigate mass mobilisation of members of the Muslim community."

"If the exercise of an unfettered right to protest were permitted, it would damage the constitutional framework and impinge upon the law-and-order situation in the country. Any conspiratorial violence under the garb of protests or demonstrations by the citizens cannot be permitted. Such actions must be regulated and checked by the state machinery, as they do not fall within the ambit of freedom of speech, expression and association,” the order said.

The violence took place during the protests against the CAA and NRC, which resulted in 53 deaths and over 700 injuries.