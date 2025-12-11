Live IND vs SA 2nd T20 Cricket Score Live: Suryakumar Yadav's form in focus as India look to extend lead India will host South Africa in the second T20I of the five-match series in Mullanpur in New Chandigarh on December 11. The Proteas will look to bounce back after a disappointing 101-run defeat in the first T20I, while India will look forward to address some of their concerns.

Chandigarh:

India registered a stunning 101-run win in the first T20I of the series in Cuttack. The second of the five-match series will be played at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium in Mullanpur. Meanwhile, despite the win, there are plenty of concerns that the hosts need to address, including captain Suryakumar Yadav’s form.

He has been struggling in the shortest format for nearly two years and ahead of the T20 World Cup, that remains one major concern. Shubman Gill’s T20I form also needs to be monitored, especially with Yashasvi Jaiswal and Sanju Samson waiting in the wings.

For South Africa, it’s all about producing a better batting performance. They were bundled for just 74 runs in the first T20I. The senior batters need to step up big time, which will not only help South Africa, but also individual players such as Quinton de Kock and David Miller, who have registered for the upcoming IPL auction.