PM Modi speaks to Trump; discusses strategic partnership, trade, defence and technology cooperation Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump held a detailed discussion reviewing the India US Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership. The leaders focused on trade, critical technologies, defence, energy and regional issues, agreeing to work closely to advance shared priorities.

New Delhi:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a telephonic conversation with United States President Donald Trump on Thursday, during which the two leaders reviewed the progress of the India-US Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership. As per an official release, both leaders expressed satisfaction at the consistent strengthening of bilateral ties and reaffirmed their commitment to deepen cooperation across critical sectors. During the conversation, both leaders highlighted the need to maintain strong momentum in efforts aimed at boosting bilateral trade. They noted that expanding commercial engagement remains central to the economic pillar of the partnership, the release added.

"Had a very warm and engaging conversation with President Trump. We reviewed the progress in our bilateral relations and discussed regional and international developments. India and the U.S. will continue to work together for global peace, stability and prosperity," PM Modi posted on X.

Collaboration on technology, energy and defence

The Prime Minister and President Trump exchanged views on widening cooperation in critical technologies, energy, defence and security. These sectors are key components of the India-US COMPACT, which aims to catalyse opportunities for military partnership, faster commerce and cutting edge technology cooperation for the 21st century.

Discussion on global and regional developments

The two leaders also discussed significant global and regional developments and emphasised the importance of working closely together to address shared challenges. Both sides reiterated their commitment to advancing common interests through continued high level engagement. "The two leaders agreed to remain in touch," the official release added.