Delhi Cabinet approves reorganisation of 11 districts into 13: Check new names Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said governance will be more streamlined. The boundaries of revenue districts and the municipal corporation will now be the same.

New Delhi: The Delhi Cabinet today approved the landmark proposal to reorganise Delhi's 11 existing revenue districts into 13 new revenue districts that will be fully co-terminus with the 12 MCD zones, NDMC, and Delhi Cantonment Board. Further, the boundaries of various departments will be made co-terminus with the Revenue Department for effective administration and seamless delivery of public services. Key benefits: Ends decades-old jurisdictional confusion between revenue districts and MCD

zones

39 sub-divisions (↑ from 33) and 39 Sub-Registrar offices (↑ from 22)

Mini Secretariats in all 13 districts for one-stop public services List of all 13 districts in Delhi