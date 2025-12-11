Delhi Cabinet approves reorganisation of 11 districts into 13: Check new names

Advertisement
Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said governance will be more streamlined. The boundaries of revenue districts and the municipal corporation will now be the same.

Reported ByBhasker Mishra  Edited ByArushi Jaiswal  
Published: , Updated:
New Delhi:

The Delhi Cabinet today approved the landmark proposal to reorganise Delhi's 11 existing revenue districts into 13 new revenue districts that will be fully co-terminus with the 12 MCD zones, NDMC, and Delhi Cantonment Board. Further, the boundaries of various departments will be made co-terminus with the Revenue Department for effective administration and seamless delivery of public services.

Key benefits:

  • Ends decades-old jurisdictional confusion between revenue districts and MCD
  • zones
  • 39 sub-divisions (↑ from 33) and 39 Sub-Registrar offices (↑ from 22)
  • Mini Secretariats in all 13 districts for one-stop public services

List of all 13 districts in Delhi

