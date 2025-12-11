Delhi Cabinet approves reorganisation of 11 districts into 13: Check new names

The Delhi Cabinet today approved the landmark proposal to reorganise Delhi's 11 existing revenue districts into 13 new revenue districts that will be fully co-terminus with the 12 MCD zones, NDMC, and Delhi Cantonment Board. Further, the boundaries of various departments will be made co-terminus with the Revenue Department for effective administration and seamless delivery of public services.
Key benefits:
- Ends decades-old jurisdictional confusion between revenue districts and MCD
- zones
- 39 sub-divisions (↑ from 33) and 39 Sub-Registrar offices (↑ from 22)
- Mini Secretariats in all 13 districts for one-stop public services