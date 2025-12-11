Arshdeep Singh registers unwanted record after bowling seven wides in single over in 2nd T20I vs South Africa Arshdeep Singh bowled well in the first T20I but struggled a lot in the second T20I against South Africa today. He delivered a stunning seven wides in a single over to bowl the joint-longest over among full member nations in the history of T20I cricket.

Chandigarh:

India left-arm pacer Arshdeep Singh struggled in the second T20I against South Africa as he delivered seven wides in a single over. He bowled as many as 13 deliveries in a single over, much to the frustration of the team and conceded 18 runs overall. With this, he joined Naveen-ul-Haq on the list of players to bowl the joint-longest over among full member nations in T20I cricket.

It happened in the 11th over of the innings when Suryakumar Yadav brought Arshdeep back into the attack with an aim to break the partnership between Quinton de Kock and Aiden Markram. It turned out to be a nightmare as the left-arm pacer even struggled to land the ball properly.

After being smoked for a massive six on the first ball by De Kock, Arshdeep lost his line completely, bowling two consecutive wides. He managed to eke out a dot ball before delivering four consecutive wides. Arshdeep, India's highest wicket-taker in T20Is, found his line back before bowling another wide ball at the end of the over to equal Naveen-ul-Haq's record.

Most balls bowled in an over in T20I (full member teams)

13 - Naveen-ul-Haq vs ZIM, Harare, 2024

13 - Arshdeep Singh vs SA, Mullanpur, 2025*

12 - Sisanda Magala vs PAK, Jo’burg, 2021

What is the overall record of most balls bowled in an over in T20I?

As many as 108 nations play T20I cricket, and when the overall record is considered, then 14 balls is the longest over bowled ever in T20I cricket. Luwsanzundui Erdenebulgan of Mongolia registered this unwanted record by bowling 14 deliveries against Japan in 2024. Thinley Jamtsho of Bhutan also held his record alone for five years, having bowled 14 balls in an over back in 2019 against Maldives.

Most balls bowled in an over in T20I history

14 balls - Luwsanzundui Erdenebulgan

14 balls - T Jamtsho

14 balls - Kouakou Yao Wilfried

13 balls - Naveen-ul-Haq

13 balls - Arshdeep Singh

