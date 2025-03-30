Security tightened across Jharkhand ahead of Eid, Sarhul, and Ram Navami Security has been tightened across Jharkhand ahead of Eid, Sarhul, and Ram Navami, with authorities deploying CCTV cameras, drones, and police personnel to monitor gatherings. Special security measures have been put in place in sensitive areas like Ranchi, Jamshedpur, Hazaribag, and Giridih.

Security has been heightened across Jharkhand in view of the upcoming festivals—Eid, Sarhul, and Ram Navami—officials said on Sunday. Enhanced surveillance measures, including CCTV cameras, drones, and video-equipped personnel, are being implemented at key locations to monitor gatherings. Eid-al-Fitr is expected to be observed on Monday, followed by the tribal festival Sarhul on April 1 and Ram Navami on April 6. In preparation, mock drills were conducted in several districts on Saturday to ensure police readiness.

Director General of Police (DGP) Anurag Gupta reviewed the security arrangements on March 26, instructing district police chiefs to follow a 25-point action plan outlined by the special branch. Special security measures are in place for sensitive areas, including Ranchi, Jamshedpur, Hazaribag, and Giridih, a senior official said.

Ranchi Deputy Commissioner Manjunath Bhajantri stated that adequate police forces would be deployed, with CCTV cameras and drones assisting in crowd monitoring to prevent any disturbances. Traffic diversions will be planned to avoid disruptions.

Additionally, medical teams and ambulances will be stationed at key locations during the Sarhul and Ram Navami processions to provide emergency assistance.