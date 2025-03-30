Happy Eid-ul-Fitr 2025: Eid Chand Mubarak wishes, WhatsApp messages and images to share with loved ones Eid-ul-Fitr will be celebrated on March 31, 2025. People offer prayers and thank Allah for giving them strength during Ramadan and request blessings for the future year. Here are some Eid Chand Mubarak wishes, messages and images to share with your loved ones.

Eid-ul-Fitr marks the end of the holy month of Ramadan. It is a festival that is celebrated with a lot of joy and fervour by Muslims across the globe. Eid is a festival of joy, togetherness and it is a time when families and friends come together to share love and celebrate the festivals.

Eid-ul-Fitr will be celebrated on March 31, 2025. People offer prayers and thank Allah for giving them strength during Ramadan and request blessings for the future year. Families come together to celebrate extravagant feasts. Here are some Eid Chand Mubarak wishes, messages and images to share with your loved ones.

Eid Mubarak! May this blessed day bring happiness, peace, and prosperity to your life.

Wishing you and your family a joyous and peaceful Eid filled with love and blessings.

May Allah accept all your prayers, forgive your mistakes, and bless you with endless happiness on this Eid. Eid Mubarak!

On this auspicious occasion of Eid, I pray that you get a chance to create beautiful memories with your loved ones.

Eid Chand Mubarak! May the light of the moon bring peace, happiness, and prosperity to your life.

May this Eid bring you closer to Allah's mercy and grace. Wishing you a blessed and joyous Eid!

(Image Source : CANVA)Eid-ul-Fitr wishes

On this Eid, may your heart be filled with gratitude and your life with joy. Eid Mubarak to you and your family!

Eid Mubarak! May this special day be full of warmth, joy, and love for you and your family.

Wishing you a beautiful Eid full of hope, peace, and prosperity. May Allah's blessings be with you always.

Eid Mubarak! May your fasts and prayers be accepted, and may you find peace in every moment of this blessed day.

As the moon lights up the sky, may your heart be filled with love and happiness. Eid Chand Mubarak!

Eid Mubarak! May this special day bring new beginnings, joy, and prosperity to you and your family.

(Image Source : FREEPIK)Eid-ul-Fitr messages

On this Eid, I wish you a life full of happiness, success, and Allah’s blessings. Enjoy every moment with your loved ones.

May Allah shower His blessings on you and your family on this holy day of Eid. Eid Mubarak!

Eid Chand Mubarak! May the joy of Eid bring peace to your soul and happiness to your home.

May this Eid be the start of a new chapter filled with blessings, good health, and love. Eid Mubarak!

Wishing you and your family peace, love, and prosperity this Eid and always. Eid Mubarak!

(Image Source : FREEPIK)Eid-ul-Fitr status

Eid Mubarak! May your heart be filled with joy and your soul with peace. Have a blessed Eid!

On this blessed occasion of Eid, I pray that Allah grants you all the happiness you deserve. Eid Mubarak to you and your loved ones!

Eid Chand Mubarak! May the blessings of this holy month stay with you forever.

