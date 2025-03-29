Advertisement
  1. News
  2. Lifestyle
  3. Food
  4. Eid-ul-Fitr 2025: From biryani to kebabs; recipes you can’t miss this Eid

Eid-ul-Fitr 2025: From biryani to kebabs; recipes you can’t miss this Eid

If you're someone who is hosting a grand feast or someone who just wants to enjoy the festive spirit during Eid celebrations, there are some must-try dishes that will bring the perfect flavours to your table. Read on as we share some of these recipes.

Eid-ul-Fitr 2025: Recipes you can’t miss this Eid
Eid-ul-Fitr 2025: Recipes you can’t miss this Eid Image Source : Social
Written By: Debosmita Ghosh
New DelhiPublished: , Updated:

Eid-ul-Fitr is a festival that is celebrated with a lot of joy and fervour by Muslims across the globe. It marks the end of the holy month of Ramadan. Eid is a festival of joy, togetherness and of course, delicious food! It is a time when families and friends come together to share love and celebrate with dishes that have been passed down through generations. 

If you're someone who is hosting a grand feast or someone who just wants to enjoy the festive spirit, there are some must-try dishes that will bring the perfect flavours to your table. Read on as Chef Ravi Choudhary,  Chef Manager at Amul Cafe, shares some of these recipes. 

Chapli Kebab

A favourite from the streets of Peshawar, Chapli Kebab is a minced meat delicacy infused with aromatic spices. It’s crispy on the outside, juicy on the inside and pairs perfectly with mint chutney and naan.

Ingredients

  • 500g minced mutton or beef
  • 2 tbsp roasted gram flour
  • 1 finely chopped onion
  • 1 tbsp ginger-garlic paste
  • 1 tbsp red chilli powder
  • 1 tsp cumin powder
  • 1 tsp coriander powder
  • 1 tbsp crushed pomegranate seeds
  • 1 chopped green chilli
  • Salt to taste
  • 1 egg (for binding)
  • Oil for frying

Method

  • Mix all the ingredients in a bowl and let it rest for 30 minutes.
  • Shape into thin patties and shallow fry in hot oil until golden brown.
  • Serve hot with lemon wedges and yoghurt dip.

Kolkata-Style Dum Biryani

Eid is incomplete without biryani! The Kolkata-style dum biryani is a royal treat, infused with aromatic spices and cooked to perfection with tender meat, fragrant rice and signature ingredients like potatoes and boiled eggs.

Ingredients

  • 500g basmati rice
  • 500g mutton (marinated with yoghurt, turmeric and garam masala)
  • 2 large onions (fried until golden)
  • 1 cup milk with saffron strands
  • 3 tbsp ghee
  • 2 bay leaves
  • 4 green cardamoms
  • 1 black cardamom
  • 1 tbsp rose water
  • 1 tbsp kewra water
  • 4 chunks of potato (fried until golden)
  • 2 boiled eggs
  • Salt to taste

Method

  • Cook rice with whole spices until 70% done.
  • In a heavy-bottomed pot, layer the marinated meat, half of the fried onions and the fried potatoes.
  • Add the rice on top, followed by saffron milk, rose water, kewra water and ghee.
  • Seal the lid with dough and cook on low flame (dum) for 40 minutes.
  • Before serving, place the boiled eggs on top and garnish with the remaining fried onions.
  • Fluff and serve with raita.

Lamb Ghee Roast

This Mangalorean speciality is a spicy and buttery delight that melts in your mouth. The slow-cooked lamb, coated in a fiery red masala, is a must-have for Eid gatherings.

Ingredients

  • 500g boneless lamb, cut into chunks
  • 3 tbsp ghee
  • 1 tbsp Kashmiri chilli powder
  • 1 tbsp coriander powder
  • 1 tbsp cumin powder
  • 1 tbsp garam masala
  • 1 tbsp lemon juice
  • Salt to taste

Method

  • Heat ghee in a pan and sauté the marinated lamb until tender.
  • Add the spice mix and cook until oil separates.
  • Garnish with curry leaves and serve hot.

Shahi Tukda

A Mughal-era classic, Shahi Tukda is a rich and indulgent dessert made with fried bread, thickened milk and nuts.

Ingredients

  • 4 bread slices (cut into triangles)
  • 1 cup full-cream milk
  • ½ cup sugar
  • ½ tsp cardamom powder
  • 10 almonds & pistachios (sliced)
  • Ghee for frying

Method

  • Fry bread slices in ghee until crisp.
  • Boil milk with sugar and cardamom until thickened.
  • Pour the sweetened milk over the bread slices and garnish with nuts.

Mohabbat Ka Sharbat

This refreshing Delhi street drink is a mix of milk, rose syrup and watermelon chunks, making it the perfect Eid cooler.

Ingredients

  • 2 cups chilled milk
  • 2 tbsp rose syrup
  • ½ cup chopped watermelon
  • 1 tbsp sugar (optional)
  • Ice cubes

Method

  • Mix milk, rose syrup and sugar in a jug.
  • Add chopped watermelon and ice cubes.
  • Serve chilled.

ALSO READ: Why is it important to drink enough water during summer? Know how much to consume per day

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Lifestyle and Food Section
Eid Ul Fitr 2025 Eid 2025 Recipes Eid Celebration Eid
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Advertisement
 
\