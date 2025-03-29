Eid-ul-Fitr 2025: From biryani to kebabs; recipes you can’t miss this Eid If you're someone who is hosting a grand feast or someone who just wants to enjoy the festive spirit during Eid celebrations, there are some must-try dishes that will bring the perfect flavours to your table. Read on as we share some of these recipes.

Eid-ul-Fitr is a festival that is celebrated with a lot of joy and fervour by Muslims across the globe. It marks the end of the holy month of Ramadan. Eid is a festival of joy, togetherness and of course, delicious food! It is a time when families and friends come together to share love and celebrate with dishes that have been passed down through generations.

If you're someone who is hosting a grand feast or someone who just wants to enjoy the festive spirit, there are some must-try dishes that will bring the perfect flavours to your table. Read on as Chef Ravi Choudhary, Chef Manager at Amul Cafe, shares some of these recipes.

Chapli Kebab

A favourite from the streets of Peshawar, Chapli Kebab is a minced meat delicacy infused with aromatic spices. It’s crispy on the outside, juicy on the inside and pairs perfectly with mint chutney and naan.

Ingredients

500g minced mutton or beef

2 tbsp roasted gram flour

1 finely chopped onion

1 tbsp ginger-garlic paste

1 tbsp red chilli powder

1 tsp cumin powder

1 tsp coriander powder

1 tbsp crushed pomegranate seeds

1 chopped green chilli

Salt to taste

1 egg (for binding)

Oil for frying

Method

Mix all the ingredients in a bowl and let it rest for 30 minutes.

Shape into thin patties and shallow fry in hot oil until golden brown.

Serve hot with lemon wedges and yoghurt dip.

Kolkata-Style Dum Biryani

Eid is incomplete without biryani! The Kolkata-style dum biryani is a royal treat, infused with aromatic spices and cooked to perfection with tender meat, fragrant rice and signature ingredients like potatoes and boiled eggs.

Ingredients

500g basmati rice

500g mutton (marinated with yoghurt, turmeric and garam masala)

2 large onions (fried until golden)

1 cup milk with saffron strands

3 tbsp ghee

2 bay leaves

4 green cardamoms

1 black cardamom

1 tbsp rose water

1 tbsp kewra water

4 chunks of potato (fried until golden)

2 boiled eggs

Salt to taste

Method

Cook rice with whole spices until 70% done.

In a heavy-bottomed pot, layer the marinated meat, half of the fried onions and the fried potatoes.

Add the rice on top, followed by saffron milk, rose water, kewra water and ghee.

Seal the lid with dough and cook on low flame (dum) for 40 minutes.

Before serving, place the boiled eggs on top and garnish with the remaining fried onions.

Fluff and serve with raita.

Lamb Ghee Roast

This Mangalorean speciality is a spicy and buttery delight that melts in your mouth. The slow-cooked lamb, coated in a fiery red masala, is a must-have for Eid gatherings.

Ingredients

500g boneless lamb, cut into chunks

3 tbsp ghee

1 tbsp Kashmiri chilli powder

1 tbsp coriander powder

1 tbsp cumin powder

1 tbsp garam masala

1 tbsp lemon juice

Salt to taste

Method

Heat ghee in a pan and sauté the marinated lamb until tender.

Add the spice mix and cook until oil separates.

Garnish with curry leaves and serve hot.

Shahi Tukda

A Mughal-era classic, Shahi Tukda is a rich and indulgent dessert made with fried bread, thickened milk and nuts.

Ingredients

4 bread slices (cut into triangles)

1 cup full-cream milk

½ cup sugar

½ tsp cardamom powder

10 almonds & pistachios (sliced)

Ghee for frying

Method

Fry bread slices in ghee until crisp.

Boil milk with sugar and cardamom until thickened.

Pour the sweetened milk over the bread slices and garnish with nuts.

Mohabbat Ka Sharbat

This refreshing Delhi street drink is a mix of milk, rose syrup and watermelon chunks, making it the perfect Eid cooler.

Ingredients

2 cups chilled milk

2 tbsp rose syrup

½ cup chopped watermelon

1 tbsp sugar (optional)

Ice cubes

Method

Mix milk, rose syrup and sugar in a jug.

Add chopped watermelon and ice cubes.

Serve chilled.

