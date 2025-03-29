Eid-ul-Fitr 2025: From biryani to kebabs; recipes you can’t miss this Eid

Eid-ul-Fitr is a festival that is celebrated with a lot of joy and fervour by Muslims across the globe. It marks the end of the holy month of Ramadan. Eid is a festival of joy, togetherness and of course, delicious food! It is a time when families and friends come together to share love and celebrate with dishes that have been passed down through generations.
If you're someone who is hosting a grand feast or someone who just wants to enjoy the festive spirit, there are some must-try dishes that will bring the perfect flavours to your table. Read on as Chef Ravi Choudhary, Chef Manager at Amul Cafe, shares some of these recipes.
Chapli Kebab
A favourite from the streets of Peshawar, Chapli Kebab is a minced meat delicacy infused with aromatic spices. It’s crispy on the outside, juicy on the inside and pairs perfectly with mint chutney and naan.
Ingredients
- 500g minced mutton or beef
- 2 tbsp roasted gram flour
- 1 finely chopped onion
- 1 tbsp ginger-garlic paste
- 1 tbsp red chilli powder
- 1 tsp cumin powder
- 1 tsp coriander powder
- 1 tbsp crushed pomegranate seeds
- 1 chopped green chilli
- Salt to taste
- 1 egg (for binding)
- Oil for frying
Method
- Mix all the ingredients in a bowl and let it rest for 30 minutes.
- Shape into thin patties and shallow fry in hot oil until golden brown.
- Serve hot with lemon wedges and yoghurt dip.
Kolkata-Style Dum Biryani
Eid is incomplete without biryani! The Kolkata-style dum biryani is a royal treat, infused with aromatic spices and cooked to perfection with tender meat, fragrant rice and signature ingredients like potatoes and boiled eggs.
Ingredients
- 500g basmati rice
- 500g mutton (marinated with yoghurt, turmeric and garam masala)
- 2 large onions (fried until golden)
- 1 cup milk with saffron strands
- 3 tbsp ghee
- 2 bay leaves
- 4 green cardamoms
- 1 black cardamom
- 1 tbsp rose water
- 1 tbsp kewra water
- 4 chunks of potato (fried until golden)
- 2 boiled eggs
- Salt to taste
Method
- Cook rice with whole spices until 70% done.
- In a heavy-bottomed pot, layer the marinated meat, half of the fried onions and the fried potatoes.
- Add the rice on top, followed by saffron milk, rose water, kewra water and ghee.
- Seal the lid with dough and cook on low flame (dum) for 40 minutes.
- Before serving, place the boiled eggs on top and garnish with the remaining fried onions.
- Fluff and serve with raita.
Lamb Ghee Roast
This Mangalorean speciality is a spicy and buttery delight that melts in your mouth. The slow-cooked lamb, coated in a fiery red masala, is a must-have for Eid gatherings.
Ingredients
- 500g boneless lamb, cut into chunks
- 3 tbsp ghee
- 1 tbsp Kashmiri chilli powder
- 1 tbsp coriander powder
- 1 tbsp cumin powder
- 1 tbsp garam masala
- 1 tbsp lemon juice
- Salt to taste
Method
- Heat ghee in a pan and sauté the marinated lamb until tender.
- Add the spice mix and cook until oil separates.
- Garnish with curry leaves and serve hot.
Shahi Tukda
A Mughal-era classic, Shahi Tukda is a rich and indulgent dessert made with fried bread, thickened milk and nuts.
Ingredients
- 4 bread slices (cut into triangles)
- 1 cup full-cream milk
- ½ cup sugar
- ½ tsp cardamom powder
- 10 almonds & pistachios (sliced)
- Ghee for frying
Method
- Fry bread slices in ghee until crisp.
- Boil milk with sugar and cardamom until thickened.
- Pour the sweetened milk over the bread slices and garnish with nuts.
Mohabbat Ka Sharbat
This refreshing Delhi street drink is a mix of milk, rose syrup and watermelon chunks, making it the perfect Eid cooler.
Ingredients
- 2 cups chilled milk
- 2 tbsp rose syrup
- ½ cup chopped watermelon
- 1 tbsp sugar (optional)
- Ice cubes
Method
- Mix milk, rose syrup and sugar in a jug.
- Add chopped watermelon and ice cubes.
- Serve chilled.
