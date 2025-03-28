Why is it important to drink enough water during summer? Know how much to consume per day Well, without water it is impossible to survive but many of us tend to drink less water even during summer. Know the right way to drink water in the summer, which will keep you fit and healthy.

Everyone is taught from a young age that "water is life". Water should not be wasted at all. Lack of water in the body causes many diseases. Many people do not want to drink water in winter. But if you are doing this even in summers, then it can create many problems for you. You need to be very careful when it comes to drinking water.

Drinking water is necessary in summer

Understand your body's signals: Try to drink water only when you feel thirsty.

Try to drink water only when you feel thirsty. Keep your activity in mind: If you are working outside or doing physical activity, your water requirement may increase.

If you are working outside or doing physical activity, your water requirement may increase. Drink a glass of water in the morning: Drinking a glass of water as soon as you wake up in the morning refreshes the body and speeds up metabolism.

Drinking a glass of water as soon as you wake up in the morning refreshes the body and speeds up metabolism. Eat more fruits and vegetables: Fruits and vegetables like watermelon, cucumber, and oranges will be best for you.

How much water does the body need?

Generally, a normal person needs to drink 2.5-3 liters of water per day. However, this quantity depends on your body weight, physical activity and weather. In summer, there is more sweating, so the need for water is greater than normal.

Benefits of drinking water in summer

Helps in increasing physical capacity: Drinking water not only keeps the body hydrated but also provides energy for the day's work, with the help of which you can perform better throughout the day. When the body is fully hydrated, physical activity also improves.

Relieves the problem of constipation: If you are suffering from constipation, the first thing you should do is to drink enough water. Doing this can relieve the problem of constipation to a great extent.

Improves brain function: A dehydrated body may struggle to perform even simple tasks. This is because the brain is greatly affected by hydration. According to studies, even a little dehydration can affect brain function.

