Sattu Sharbat: This drink from Bihar helps to keep your body cool during summer, know recipe This special summer drink from Bihar is rich in nutrients and is also beneficial for diabetes patients. Therefore, in this article, we have mentioned the benefits of sattu sharbat and how you can make it easily at home.

Many types of special foods of Bihar are famous all over the country. But there is a special drink here which gives relief from the intense humidity in summer days. Along with this, being rich in nutrients, it is also very beneficial for the health of the body and keeps you energetic throughout the day. This is a drink that also proves beneficial for diabetes patients; therefore, all types of people can consume it. In this article, we are going to tell you about the energy drink from Bihar, which is popularly known as Sattu Sharbat and let's know how you can make it.

Sattu (Bengal gram flour) is very famous in Bihar. It is made by grinding roasted gram. It contains many nutritious elements like protein, fibre, calcium, and magnesium, which promote the health of the body and keep you energetic throughout the day. Due to its cooling effect, it is used in every household of Bihar during summer days, which improves health and gives relief to people from heat.

Benefits of drinking sattu sharbat:

Protection from heat: Gram flour protects from problems like heat stroke and dehydration in summers and also keeps the body cool.

Beneficial for the digestive system: Due to the high fibre content in gram flour, the digestive system is strengthened, which reduces stomach-related problems.

Keeps you energetic: Due to the presence of nutrients like protein, carbohydrates, gram flour is beneficial in keeping you energetic throughout the day.

Helpful in reducing weight: Due to the high fibre content, it keeps your stomach full for a long time, which helps in reducing weight.

Beneficial for diabetic patients: Chickpea sattu has a low glycemic index which helps in controlling blood sugar.

Strengthening of bones: Elements like calcium, magnesium, and phosphorus present in this Sattu are beneficial for strengthening bones.

Boosts immunity: Regular consumption of gram flour also boosts immunity. Zinc and other elements present in it are very beneficial for immunity.

How to make

Making gram flour is very easy. For this, grind the roasted gram in a mixer and make a powder. To enhance the taste, you can also add 1 spoon of roasted cumin seeds to it. After this, mix 2 tablespoons of prepared sattu in a glass of water. Now add salt as per taste, 1 spoon of lemon juice to it and drink it.

