THIS cooling agent is a must-have in your kitchen during summer; know the benefits of Gond Katira Gond Katira is a natural coolant and hence, it is widely used during summer. People add this to their summer drinks to keep the body cool during hot summer days. Not just cooling properties but gond katira has several other health benefits. Check here the health benefits of Gond Katira.

Gond Katira, also known as Tragacanth Gum, is a crystalline herb that is obtained from the sap of the Astragalus plant. It has been used for thousands of years in Ayurveda and also in Indian cuisine. They are solid crystals which are usually white or pale yellow in colour. However, when you dissolve it in water, it gets a soft gel-like texture.

Natural Cooling Effect

Gond Katira is known for its cooling properties which make it an excellent remedy for heat-related conditions, especially during hot weather. When consumed, it helps to cool down the body, thereby, preventing heatstroke and other heat-related conditions.

Promotes Digestion

It aids in digestion by improving the secretion of digestive enzymes. Consuming Gond Katira in the form of a drink or added to foods helps relieve constipation, improves bowel movement and promotes gut health.

Skin Health

Gond Katira is widely used in skincare because it has soothing and moisturising properties. It helps hydrate dry skin, reduces inflammation and supports the healing of minor skin irritations or rashes.

Improves Joint Health

Gond Katira is known for its anti-inflammatory effects, making it beneficial for people suffering from joint pain, arthritis or muscle inflammation. It helps reduce swelling and pain, thereby, improving mobility and flexibility.

Acts as a Natural Laxative

Gond Katira is a natural laxative that helps relieve constipation by softening the stool and promoting regular bowel movements. It is useful for people who prefer natural remedies over over-the-counter laxatives, as it has fewer side effects.

