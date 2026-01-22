Shubman Gill flops miserably in Ranji return against Saurashtra, Sarfaraz Khan stars Shubman Gill flopped on his return to Ranji Trophy. The India captain failed to open his account against Saurashtra as Punjab struggled. On the other hand, Sarfaraz Khan got going against Hyderabad. The youngster could notch up another century in domestic cricket to push for a spot in India team.

Rajkot:

India captain Shubman Gill failed to establish his authority against Saurashtra in the Ranji Trophy clash at Niranjan Shah Stadium Ground C in Rajkot. After being dropped from the T20I squad, the 26-year-old returned to play domestic cricket, but on his very first game, Gill registered a two-ball duck as Punjab were reduced to 73/4. Parth Bhut got the better of him in the middle as Gill was plumbed.

Gill had a fantastic run in Test cricket in 2025 and will be hoping to continue with the same momentum in red-ball cricket. The stage was set on Thursday for Gill to dominate as Saurashtra were put under immense pressure, being bundled for 172 runs in the first innings. However, Punjab failed to capitalise as they too lost wickets at regular intervals.

Opener Prabhsimran Singh showed some grit, scoring 44 runs but the batters around him failed to support. Gill, who interestingly batted at number five, arrived at the crease after Nehal Wadhera departed for six and in the same over, Parth also got the better of the India captain. As of Tea on Day 1, Punjab were trailing by 85 runs.

Sarfaraz Khan steals show for Mumbai

Sarfaraz Khan had a point to prove after being dropped from India’s Test squad. In the clash against Hyderabad, the youngster wreaked havoc, playing an aggressive brand of cricket and moved to 86 until Tea on Day 1. He will hope to keep up with the momentum after the break and score yet another century in domestic cricket.

Mohammed Siraj, who is part of the Hyderabad squad, conceded 41 runs in his 15 overs and clinched a wicket of opener Akash Anand, who departed for 35 runs. Musheer Khan, who batted at number three for Mumbai, made 11 runs. Siddhesh Lad at four got the scoreboard ticking alongside Sarfaraz as Mumbai are 204/3 until Tea.