Vijay's TVK allotted 'whistle' symbol, Kamal Haasan's MNM given 'battery torch' for Tamil Nadu polls

Chennai:

Actor-turned-politician Vijay's Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) has been given 'whistle' as poll symbol for upcoming assembly elections in Tamil Nadu, announced the Election Commission of India (ECI) on Thursday. Besides, Kamal Haasan's Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) was given 'battery torch' as election symbol.

In its order, the apex poll body said that the common symbols allotted to the candidates of the two parties are not allotted oversight to any other candidates. The said symbols will be available for "allotment as free symbols to other candidates in the constituencies where the aforesaid party does not actually set up its candidates", it added.

"It is hereby informed that the common symbol allotted to the respective party(s) is only for the forthcoming General Elections to the Legislative Assemblies or the Lok Sabha... Further use of Common symbol by the respective party(s) is not allowed after the completion of the said election," the poll body said.

"It is also informed that relevant Forms A and B in respect of the candidates whom the party intends to set up as its candidates in the above-mentioned constituencies must be delivered directly to the Chief Electoral Officer and the Returning Officers concerned within the time prescribed in Para 13 of the Symbols Order," it added.

Tamil Nadu elections and TVK factor

Elections to the 234-member Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly will be held in March or April this year, along with those in West Bengal, Kerala, Assam and the union territory (UT) of Puducherry.

In Tamil Nadu, many expect that the entry of Vijay's TVK may change the political spectrum in the state. The party is extensively preparing for the assembly polls and has also decided to conduct an election tour campaign for Vijay. It has also constituted a 10-member election campaign committee to take up poll-related activities.

Recently, the TVK also convened its first election campaign committee meeting to decide about its manifesto. According to party leader Arunraaj, TVK's manifesto will focus on the industry, agriculture and the weaving sectors. Besides, it will pave the way for transforming the coastal state through inclusive growth and a vision for all sectors.