10 soldiers killed, nine others injured as Army vehicle falls into gorge in Jammu and Kashmir's Doda Officials said the bullet-proof Army vehicle, carrying a total of 17 personnel, was heading towards a high altitude post when its driver lost control and the vehicle plunged into a 200-foot-deep gorge.

Srinagar:

At least ten soldiers were killed and nine others were injured as Indian Army vehicle fell into gorge in Jammu and Kashmir’s Doda district on Thursday. The incident was reported when their vehicle skidded off the road and plunged into a deep gorge, officials said. The accident took place at Khanni top along Bhaderwah-Chamba interstate road.

Army vehicle was carrying a total of 17 personnel

Officials said the bullet-proof Army vehicle, carrying a total of 17 personnel, was heading towards a high altitude post when its driver lost control and the vehicle plunged into a 200-foot-deep gorge.

A joint rescue operation by army and police was immediately launched and four of the soldiers were found dead, the officials said.

Nine soldiers rescued in injured condition

They said nine other soldiers were rescued in an injured condition and three of them, who have suffered critical injuries, were airlifted to Udhampur military hospital for specialised treatment.

LG Manoj Sinha offers deepest condolences

LG Manoj Sinha offered deepest condolences and said, “Deeply saddened at the loss of lives of 10 of our brave Indian Army soldiers in an unfortunate road accident in Doda. We will always remember the outstanding service and supreme sacrifice of our brave soldiers. My deepest condolences to the grieving families.”

He added, “In this moment of profound sorrow, the entire nation stands united with the bereaved families in solidarity and support. 10 Injured soldiers have been airlifted to the hospital. Directed the Senior officials to ensure best possible treatment. Praying for their speedy recovery.”

(With inputs from Rahi Kapoor)