  Eid-ul-Fitr 2025: Will Indian stock market be open or closed today? Check here

The Indian stock market is a platform where shares of publicly listed companies are bought and sold, enabling investors to trade in equity, bonds, derivatives, and other securities. It serves as a crucial barometer of the Indian economy, reflecting the financial health of industries and businesses.

Edited By: Anurag Roushan
Stock market: In observance of Eid-ul-Fitr, Indian stock market will remain closed on Monday, providing traders with an extended weekend before regular trading resumes on Tuesday, April 1. Both the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) and the National Stock Exchange (NSE) will halt operations across various segments, including equities, derivatives, currency markets, securities lending and borrowing (SLB), and electronic gold receipts (EGR) for the holiday. The scheduled closure is part of the official holiday calendar. 

Festive holidays often provide investors with the perfect opportunity to analyse their portfolios and devise new strategies. This time, with markets closed for Eid, both investors and traders will be occupied with family gatherings and religious festivities. Such breaks offer a chance for mental rejuvenation and a thoughtful approach to planned investments, away from the usual market hustle. This year, the stock markets are closed on a total of 14 occasions. While the holidays for Mahashivratri on February 26 and Holi on March 14 have already passed, several more are scheduled ahead. Investors are generally advised to utilise these pauses to strategise and strengthen their investment plans.

Here's a look at the upcoming market holidays for the year

 Holiday  Date  Day
 Mahavir Jayanti  April 10, 2025  Thursday
 Dr Baba Saheb Ambedkar Jayanti  April 14, 2025  Monday
 Good Friday  April 18, 2025  Friday
 Maharashtra Day   May 1, 2025  Thursday
 Independence Day  August 15, 2025  Friday
 Ganesh Chaturthi  August 127, 2025  Wednesday
 Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti/Dussehra  October 2, 2025  Thursday 
 Diwali Laxmi Puja  October 21, 2025  Tuesday
 Diwali-Balipratipada  October 22, 2025  Wednesday
 Prakash Gurpurb Sri Guru Nanak Dev  November 05, 2025   Wednesday
 Christmas  December 25, 2025  Thursday

National Stock Exchange

The National Stock Exchange (NSE), India's largest and most influential stock exchange, holds a prestigious position globally, ranking as the 10th largest with a market capitalisation surpassing 3.4 trillion US dollars. Renowned for its efficient and seamless trading experience, the NSE operates from Monday to Friday, with trading hours set from 9:15 am to 3:30 pm, providing investors a daily trading window of 6 hours and 15 minutes.

While weekdays are buzzing with trading activity, the NSE remains closed on Saturdays and Sundays, suspending operations across the equity sector, equity derivative segment, and SLB segment. Apart from weekends, the exchange also observes various national and cultural holidays each year.

\