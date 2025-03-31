Eid-ul-Fitr 2025: Will Indian stock market be open or closed today? Check here The Indian stock market is a platform where shares of publicly listed companies are bought and sold, enabling investors to trade in equity, bonds, derivatives, and other securities. It serves as a crucial barometer of the Indian economy, reflecting the financial health of industries and businesses.

Stock market: In observance of Eid-ul-Fitr, Indian stock market will remain closed on Monday, providing traders with an extended weekend before regular trading resumes on Tuesday, April 1. Both the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) and the National Stock Exchange (NSE) will halt operations across various segments, including equities, derivatives, currency markets, securities lending and borrowing (SLB), and electronic gold receipts (EGR) for the holiday. The scheduled closure is part of the official holiday calendar.

Festive holidays often provide investors with the perfect opportunity to analyse their portfolios and devise new strategies. This time, with markets closed for Eid, both investors and traders will be occupied with family gatherings and religious festivities. Such breaks offer a chance for mental rejuvenation and a thoughtful approach to planned investments, away from the usual market hustle. This year, the stock markets are closed on a total of 14 occasions. While the holidays for Mahashivratri on February 26 and Holi on March 14 have already passed, several more are scheduled ahead. Investors are generally advised to utilise these pauses to strategise and strengthen their investment plans.

Here's a look at the upcoming market holidays for the year

Holiday Date Day Mahavir Jayanti April 10, 2025 Thursday Dr Baba Saheb Ambedkar Jayanti April 14, 2025 Monday Good Friday April 18, 2025 Friday Maharashtra Day May 1, 2025 Thursday Independence Day August 15, 2025 Friday Ganesh Chaturthi August 127, 2025 Wednesday Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti/Dussehra October 2, 2025 Thursday Diwali Laxmi Puja October 21, 2025 Tuesday Diwali-Balipratipada October 22, 2025 Wednesday Prakash Gurpurb Sri Guru Nanak Dev November 05, 2025 Wednesday Christmas December 25, 2025 Thursday

National Stock Exchange

The National Stock Exchange (NSE), India's largest and most influential stock exchange, holds a prestigious position globally, ranking as the 10th largest with a market capitalisation surpassing 3.4 trillion US dollars. Renowned for its efficient and seamless trading experience, the NSE operates from Monday to Friday, with trading hours set from 9:15 am to 3:30 pm, providing investors a daily trading window of 6 hours and 15 minutes.

While weekdays are buzzing with trading activity, the NSE remains closed on Saturdays and Sundays, suspending operations across the equity sector, equity derivative segment, and SLB segment. Apart from weekends, the exchange also observes various national and cultural holidays each year.

