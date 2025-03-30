Eid-ul-Fitr 2025: Crescent moon sighted in India, celebrations set for tomorrow Eid ul-Fitr, also called the “festival of breaking the fast,” marks the conclusion of Ramadan, during which devotees fast from dawn to dusk.

The crescent moon for Eid ul-Fitr has been sighted in India, confirming the celebrations for Monday, March 31, 2025. The joyous occasion marks the end of the holy month of Ramadan, which began on March 2, 2025. The moon sighting was officially confirmed by Khalid Rashid Farangi, Chairman of the Central Moon Sighting Committee, who announced that Eid will be celebrated on Monday in India.

The moon was sighted in Lucknow on Sunday evening, and Maulana Khalid Rashid Firangi Mahali confirmed the announcement, stating, "The moon has been sighted today, March 30, and Eid will be celebrated on March 31. Namaz will be offered at 10 am in Lucknow Eidgah."

The moon sighting was also confirmed by the Masjid-e-Nakhoda Markazi Rooyat-e-Hilal Committee in Kolkata, a leading authority in West Bengal, further corroborating the Eid celebrations across the country. In Hyderabad, the Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee of Sadar Majlis-e-Ulama-e-Deccan is in the process of finalising the moon sighting based on testimonies gathered from local witnesses.

Eid celebrations had already begun a day earlier in Saudi Arabia and other parts of the Middle East, including the UAE, after the crescent moon was sighted late on Saturday, marking the end of Ramadan. The Saudi Arabia Moon-Sighting Committee officially declared Sunday, March 30, as the first day of Eid-ul-Fitr.

Eid ul-Fitr, which marks the first day of Shawwal, the 10th month of the Islamic lunar calendar, is celebrated with much enthusiasm across the world. The festival signifies the breaking of the fast and a time for charity, prayer, and community celebrations after a month of fasting during Ramadan.

In India, major cities such as New Delhi, Lucknow, Bengaluru, Noida, Kolkata, Chennai, Patna, and Mumbai saw the crescent moon’s appearance on Sunday evening, solidifying the nationwide celebration of Eid. Muslims across the country are set to gather for prayers and festivities on March 31, 2025, marking an end to the sacred month of Ramadan.