Delhi set to sizzle under extreme heatwave, IMD warns of 45 degrees Celsius days

New Delhi:

Heatwave is tightening its grip across large parts of India, with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) warning that several northern and central states are likely to face dangerously high temperatures over the next few days. Delhi, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana and nearby regions are expected to witness intense heat conditions till May 22, raising concerns over public health and daily life.

The national capital is likely to see temperatures climbing close to 45 degrees Celsius next week, with weather officials predicting a steady rise in mercury levels over the coming days. Hot winds and warm nights are expected to make conditions even more uncomfortable.

Delhi likely to get hotter over next three days

According to the IMD, Delhi could witness a rise of around 2 to 3 degrees Celsius in maximum temperatures in the next three days. On Sunday, the city is expected to experience partly cloudy skies along with the possibility of thunderstorms and gusty winds later in the day. However, once skies clear, temperatures are expected to rise sharply again.

Strong winds reaching up to 40 kmph may offer temporary relief, but weather experts say the overall heat conditions are likely to remain severe through the week.

What counts as a heatwave?

The IMD declares a heatwave when temperatures rise far above normal levels for a particular region. In plains like Delhi, a heatwave is usually announced when temperatures cross 40 degrees Celsius and remain significantly above average. A severe heatwave is declared when temperatures rise more than 6.4 degrees Celsius above normal or cross 45 degrees Celsius.

Officials warn that such conditions are not just uncomfortable but can also become dangerous, especially for children, senior citizens and people working outdoors for long hours.

Rain and thunderstorms in Northeast, Southern states

While North India continues to bake under extreme heat, several northeastern and southern states are expected to receive rainfall and thunderstorms. Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura are likely to witness moderate rain accompanied by lightning and gusty winds.

Parts of Kerala, Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh may also receive showers over the next few days. Isolated rainfall is also expected in Uttarakhand, Jammu and Kashmir, Jharkhand, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh.

Health risks rise as temperatures soar

Doctors and weather officials have advised people to avoid stepping out during peak afternoon hours, especially between noon and 4 pm. Continuous exposure to extreme heat can lead to dehydration, heat exhaustion and even heatstroke in severe cases.

People have been urged to stay hydrated, wear loose cotton clothing and regularly check on elderly family members, children and outdoor workers as temperatures continue to rise across the country.

Also Read: Delhi-NCR weather update: Rain brings relief from heat, IMD predicts hotter days ahead