Delhi-NCR weather update: Rain brings relief from heat, hotter days likely ahead

New Delhi:

Several areas across Delhi-NCR received rainfall on Monday, bringing temporary relief from the scorching summer heat that had gripped the region over the past few weeks. The fresh spell of rain, accompanied by cloudy skies in some areas, led to a slight dip in temperatures and offered residents a break from the intense daytime conditions. Similar showers were also recorded in the city last week, pointing towards changing weather patterns in the region.

Humidity still making conditions uncomfortable

Despite the rainfall, weather experts say humidity levels are likely to remain high, making outdoor conditions uncomfortable.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), patchy rain and cloud cover may continue to provide some relief from extreme temperatures for a short period, but sticky weather conditions are expected to persist across several parts of the city.

The IMD has predicted that weather conditions may begin changing again from May 13 as the western disturbance affecting north India starts weakening. With clearer skies and strong May sunshine expected to return, temperatures across Delhi-NCR are likely to rise steadily once again in the coming days.

IMD predicts above-normal rainfall across India in May

Meanwhile, the IMD, in its latest monthly weather outlook, has forecast above-normal rainfall across India during May 2026.

According to the weather department, rainfall during the month is expected to remain above 110 per cent of the long-period average for the country as a whole. However, some regions in east, northeast and east-central India may still receive below-normal rainfall despite the overall positive forecast.

The IMD has also warned that some parts of the country could continue facing above-normal heatwave conditions during the month.

Areas near the Himalayan foothills, along parts of the east coast, and states like Gujarat and Maharashtra are likely to witness more heatwave days than usual. While many regions may record normal to below-normal daytime temperatures, several parts of southern India and northwest India could still experience higher-than-normal heat.

The weather department also said global climate patterns are gradually shifting. According to the IMD, neutral ENSO conditions over the Pacific Ocean are now moving towards El Nino conditions, which could influence the upcoming southwest monsoon season.