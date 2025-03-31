PM Modi to flag off first Vande Bharat Express train to Kashmir | Check details Vande Bharat train to Kashmir: At present, train services in Kashmir are operational only between Sangaldan and Baramulla within the Valley, while Katra serves as the connecting point for trains traveling to various destinations across the country.

Vande Bharat train to Kashmir: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to flag off the first Vande Bharat train to Kashmir on April 19 from Katra, marking the completion of the 272-kilometer Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla rail link project. The Jammu-Katra-Srinagar Vande Bharat Express will commence operations from Katra, as the Jammu railway station is currently undergoing renovation.

According to officials, the rail link project was completed last month. Trial runs of the train on the Katra-Baramulla route have been successfully conducted. The Commissioner of Railway Safety approved the train service between Katra and Kashmir in January, they said.

Vande Bharat to reduce travel time between Jammu and Srinagar

Officials said that the Vande Bharat Express is expected to cut down travel time considerably between Jammu and Srinagar, offering a modern and efficient rail service for the region.

Speaking to reporters in Jammu on Sunday, Union Minister Jitendra Singh said, "Prime Minister Modi will arrive in Udhampur on April 19. He will visit the world's highest railway bridge and inaugurate it. After that, he will flag off the Vande Bharat train from Katra."

The launch of the train will meet the longstanding demand for direct rail connectivity to Kashmir. At present, train services are limited to the Sangaldan-Baramulla route within the Valley and from Katra to various destinations across the country.

Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla rail link project

Officials said that the ambitious project to connect Kashmir by rail began in 1997 but encountered numerous delays due to challenging geological, topographical, and meteorological conditions.

The project comprises 38 tunnels stretching a total of 119 km, including the 12.75 km-long Tunnel T-49, the longest transportation tunnel in India.

Additionally, it features 927 bridges spanning 13 km in total, with the iconic Chenab Bridge standing out. This bridge, measuring 1,315 meters in length with a 467-meter arch span, rises 359 meters above the riverbed—making it 35 meters taller than the Eiffel Tower and the highest arch railway bridge in the world.

What are the special features of the Kashmir Vande Bharat Express train?

According to a Ministry of Railways release, the Jammu-Srinagar Vande Bharat train is specially designed with anti freezing features. The Snow removal train, moving ahead of passenger and freight trains, will make sure that trains on this strategic route run all through the year, day and night.

This will ensure all-weather connectivity between both regions. To give passengers a comfortable & safe travel experience, Railways has used Anti-Vibration seismic devices in the project as this region falls in zone-V earthquake vulnerability. These dampers will absorb the tremors in the Himalayan terrain and thus maintain faster and safer travel for commuters.

"The Vande Bharat Express running in Kashmir is different from the Vande Bharat Express running across the country. It is specially designed to operate smoothly in extreme cold conditions, i.e. as low as -20°C. To ensure comfort for passengers and drivers, the train is equipped with advanced heating systems," as per the release.

The driver's cabin features a heated windshield to prevent it from fogging up or freezing, ensuring clear visibility in extreme temperatures. Further, the train has heating elements in the plumbing and bio-toilets to prevent water from freezing, ensuring that essential systems continue to function during cold weather.

