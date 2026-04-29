Trump mulls long-term Hormuz blockade strategy against Iran as talks falter: Report

Washington:

The United States is reportedly preparing for a prolonged maritime pressure campaign against Iran, including the possibility of an extended blockade in the Strait of Hormuz. According to a report by the Wall Street Journal, US President Donald Trump has told his aides to get ready for a long-term strategy targeting Iran’s shipping routes.

The plan is being described as a shift from short-term measures to a more sustained approach. It is expected to increase economic pressure on Tehran by restricting its access to vital sea routes and disrupting trade flows linked to key Iranian ports.

Notably, Iran is said to have sent a proposal to the United States through Pakistan. The proposal reportedly suggested easing restrictions on maritime activity and restoring normal shipping operations first, before moving on to wider discussions, including nuclear-related talks, as per Axios, citing a US official.

However, Washington is not willing to accept this suggestion at this stage.

Trump highlights Iran conflict during meeting with King Charles III

Trump also highlighted the Iran conflict during his meeting with King Charles III, who attended a state dinner hosted by the former and First Lady Melania Trump at the White House.

Pausing his dinner speech, Trump said the US “militarily defeated" Iran, adding that King Charles III “agrees with me even more than I do" that Iran cannot have nuclear weapons.

Trump claims Iran says it is in “state of collapse”

Trump has said that Iran has recently told the United States that it is facing a “state of collapse”. He made the remarks in a post on social media on Tuesday.

In his statement, Trump also claimed that Iran has asked for the Strait of Hormuz to be opened “as soon as possible”. He suggested this request comes as the country tries to manage uncertainty over its leadership situation.

Trump further said that Iran appears to be dealing with internal differences regarding possible talks with the United States. He added that he believes these divisions within the Iranian leadership will eventually be resolved.

ALSO READ: UAE announces to quit oil production groups OPEC, OPEC+ amid global energy crisis due to Iran war