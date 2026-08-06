From Gen Z protests to reservation and unemployment: Mohan Bhagwat speaks on key issues | Top quotes

New Delhi:

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat has called for greater engagement with India's younger generation, saying Gen Z should not be branded "anti-national" for expressing their views. Addressing an audience in Mumbai, Bhagwat said young people are the country's future and stressed that dialogue, rather than alienation, is the best way to address their concerns.

Speaking during an interaction at the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC) in Mumbai, Bhagwat emphasised that India's youth are an integral part of the nation and deserve to be heard. Responding to a question about protests involving Gen Z, he said, "They are not anti-national. They are our own people. They are our next generation."

'Dialogue should come before confrontation'

Bhagwat stressed that open communication is essential to bridge the gap between institutions and young citizens. According to him, greater interaction between the government and the younger generation could help both sides understand each other's perspectives more effectively and reduce misunderstandings. He said dialogue should always be the preferred approach before situations reach the stage of confrontation, adding that engagement is the key to resolving differences.

Praises Gen Z and Gen Alpha for honesty and patriotism

The RSS chief also rejected the perception that today's youth are less committed or less responsible than earlier generations. Sharing his personal experience, Bhagwat said he had consistently found Gen Z and Gen Alpha to possess strong values and a deep sense of responsibility towards the country. "Whenever I have been asked about them, I have said this, and I repeat it today. I believe this new generation, Gen Z and Gen Alpha, is more honest than our existing generation. It has a stronger feeling of patriotism and service," he added. His remarks came in response to a question on whether young protesters are often branded "anti-national" despite raising issues they believe are important.

Here are the top quotes from Mohan Bhagwat's address

"I won't say that Gen Z should not protest, but in a democracy there are ways of going about it. If they are protesting, they are not anti-national. They are our own people. They are our next generation."

"When we were at the age of Gen Z, the nature of our generation was such that we would accept what the elders said. We wouldn't question. Now Gen Z and Gen Alpha ask questions; they want logical answers."

"I feel this new generation, Gen Z, Gen Alpha, they are more honest than our existing generation. An honest appeal for patriotism and service works in them."

"Neither you nor I have full details regarding why or how the lathi-charge occurred at the Jantar Mantar protest. But I place my blind faith in Gen Z."

"In our tradition, we have the practice of 'Shastra', where there is not just argument and counter-argument but also the traditions of 'Purvapaksha' and 'Uttarapaksha'. We examine every aspect because every individual has a different perspective. It is through diverse and even opposing viewpoints that a comprehensive understanding of an issue emerges."

"Whatever has happened, the grievance is genuine. There is a lot that needs to be done in Indian education; since it's not happening, it's being talked about. Education is not a commercial business; it should be structured in such a way that it is available for all."

"The LGBTQIA+ community is an integral part of society, and Indian society has always made space for them. In Indian tradition, marriage is not merely an arrangement for two people to live together; rather, it is the foundation of the institution of the family. The family is the fundamental unit of society, where the next generation is nurtured and instilled with values."

"The first thing about leadership is that you have to lead from within and lead by example. Leadership means managing and guiding a team. When we hear the word leadership, we often imagine someone standing in front of people, giving speeches, winning elections, or delivering lectures. But that alone is not enough. Real leaders are those who remain behind the scenes and work from within the team...I do not see myself as a leader."

"Gen Z's dissatisfaction is genuine. There are many aspects of education that need to be addressed. I would like to highlight a few points. The first is that education is not a commercial business; it is a necessity of life. Therefore, the education system should be structured in a way that makes it accessible and affordable for everyone. This requires a lot of thought and discussion, including issues related to fees and other aspects."

"Reservation should continue as long as social discrimination exists. But those who have already benefited and whose situation has improved should consider allowing others to access the same opportunities. If this is implemented properly, many of the concerns being raised around reservation can be addressed."

A wide-ranging interaction with students

The interaction took place during an IIMUN event at the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC) in Mumbai, attended by nearly 2,000 high school students aged 15 to 19 years from more than 100 cities across India. The discussion covered governance, democracy, education, leadership and social issues, with students directly questioning the RSS chief on several contemporary topics.

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