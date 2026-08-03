Travelling abroad? 5 affordable international roaming plans Indians should check before flying

New Delhi:

Heading to Thailand, Dubai, Singapore, Europe, the US, or Vietnam? Staying connected is not an option; rather, it is a necessity – for that, you need data for tracking maps, cabs/taxis, banking OTPs, and just talking to your family. Instead of buying a SIM at every airport, Indian telecom providers now offer short-term international roaming packs which are designed exactly for these quick trips.

Take a look at five affordable choices you should check out before your next trip.

1. Airtel International Roaming Pack starts at Rs. 1,198: Airtel’s 10-day roaming pack covers places like Thailand, Singapore, and other popular destinations. Typically, you get a chunk of data, incoming calls, a set number of outgoing minutes, and even some SMS. The details change depending on where you’re travelling, so make sure to look up what’s included for your country before you recharge.

2. Jio international roaming pack: Rs. 1,101 global pack: Jio’s global packs are priced well and work in 160 countries. You can pick between global packs, country-specific options, data-only, or a combo of voice and data, depending on what you need. They have also got focused plans for regions like East Asia, the Gulf, Europe, and North America.

3. Vi international roaming plans: Vodafone Idea offers a stack of roaming plans covering dozens of countries. Choose the pack that suits you—pick from bundles with data, unlimited or fixed-call minutes, SMS, and different time durations. There are plans for everything from quick vacations to business trips.

4. Destination-specific roaming packs: Most operators now sell packs tailor-made for popular spots like the UAE, Thailand, Singapore, the US, Canada, Saudi Arabia, and Europe. If you’re only going to one country, these targeted packs are usually cheaper than global ones. Definitely compare before buying.

5. Data-only international roaming packs: If you mainly need the internet for WhatsApp, Google Maps, Uber, or email, just get a data-only pack. They’re less expensive than combo packs, and you can still call using internet apps if you need to.

What to do before you fly?

Recharge your international roaming pack before leaving India.

Check that your destination is actually supported.

Turn on international roaming through your carrier’s app.

Download offline Google Maps.

Keep copies of your tickets, passport, and bookings saved offline.

Watch your data usage while abroad.

Enable Wi-Fi calling if your phone supports it.

What to avoid to dodge huge bills?

Don’t stick with Pay-As-You-Go roaming unless you have to.

Don’t leave mobile data on the whole time.

Don’t stream HD videos using roaming data.

Don’t ignore background app updates—they eat up data.

Don’t forget to turn off automatic cloud photo backups.

Don’t connect to random public Wi-Fi without proper security.

Is international roaming better than a local SIM?

For trips up to a week or 10 days, international roaming is super convenient. Your Indian number stays active, so you won’t miss banking OTPs, and your family can reach you easily. You also skip the hassle of swapping SIMs all the time. But if your stay lasts several weeks (or months), or you need loads of data, picking up a local SIM or eSIM usually saves more money.

Overall, international roaming is considerably cheaper now than it used to be. With Jio, Airtel, or Vi, you can always find plans that fit where you are heading. Check out destination-specific options before you book, and always double-check the latest prices and coverage on your telecom’s website- benefits and rates change all the time.

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