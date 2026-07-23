Monsoon humidity and humidifier: Should you use one at home? Here's what experts say

New Delhi:

When the monsoon finally rolls in, everyone breathes a little easier—the heat loses its edge. But let’s be honest, that relief comes with a price: sticky, heavy air that clings to you all day. In places across India, humidity in homes often jumps beyond 70 or 80 per cent once the rain kicks in. Rooms feel damp. Walls sweat. Even bedsheets do not dry right.

Now, a lot of people start thinking, “Maybe I need a humidifier to help with the indoor air.” The simple answer?

No! You really do not need one. Adding moisture is the last thing your home needs during the monsoon. Let’s break this down.

What is humidity, and why does it increase during the monsoon?

Humidity means how much water vapour is floating around in the air. And during the monsoon, there’s a lot—never-ending rain and moisture-laden winds push indoor humidity way up. Air feels warmer than it actually is because sweat can’t evaporate off your skin easily. That leads to sticky skin, always feeling sweaty, weird smells creeping around the house, damp furniture, clothes that just won’t dry, and walls that start to feel clammy.

So, should you switch on a humidifier when it humid and muggy outside?

For almost every Indian home, the answer is ‘NO’.

Humidifiers are built for dry air—think the sharp cold of winter up north, or when air conditioning dries out your skin and nose. During monsoon, though, the air is packed with moisture already. Pumping out more, you’re just inviting dampness, mold, mildew, and dust mites to move in.

When is a humidifier actually useful?

There are a few times when a humidifier actually helps:

Cold, dry winters

Overly air-conditioned rooms

When the air is naturally dry

Sometimes, a doctor might even tell you to use one for specific respiratory issues. But if your house feels clammy during rain season, a humidifier just makes things worse.

And that excess indoor humidity is not just uncomfortable; it could cause trouble.

Mold and fungus start thriving.

Dust mites multiply fast.

Allergies and asthma flare up.

The house starts smelling musty.

Wooden shelves, books, electronics may suffer.

So what should I do besides firing up the humidifier?

Instead of adding more moisture (by using a humidifier), your goal should be to cut it down during monsoon months. Here’s how you can actually keep your home feeling decent:

Use your air conditioner: Most ACs already remove moisture as they cool. If yours has a Dry Mode, switch to that—it’s made to lower humidity and uses less power than standard cooling.

Most ACs already remove moisture as they cool. If yours has a Dry Mode, switch to that—it’s made to lower humidity and uses less power than standard cooling. Get a dehumidifier for costal region : Coastal cities in India like Mumbai, Kochi, Chennai, Kolkata, Goa, Puri and more gets sticky. A dehumidifier can really help keep the air manageable indoors.

: Coastal cities in India like Mumbai, Kochi, Chennai, Kolkata, Goa, Puri and more gets sticky. A dehumidifier can really help keep the air manageable indoors. Ventilation : Open windows when rain eases up. Run exhaust fans in bathrooms or the kitchen to push out damp air.

: Open windows when rain eases up. Run exhaust fans in bathrooms or the kitchen to push out damp air. Do not dry laundry inside : It is very common, but ton of moisture to the indoor air if you dry moist clothes inside. This might lead to the home getting mould and fungus on the walls due to excessive moisture.

: It is very common, but ton of moisture to the indoor air if you dry moist clothes inside. This might lead to the home getting mould and fungus on the walls due to excessive moisture. Track humidity: A small digital hygrometer will tell you exactly what’s going on. Aim to keep indoor humidity between 40 and 60 per cent. That’s the sweet spot—for comfort and for keeping mould away.

So, can we run a humidifier with an AC?

Sometimes it works—in summer or dry winter, air conditioning can overdry air, and then a humidifier restores balance. But if it is already rainy and humid, using both together makes little sense and just adds to your problems.

So, in the Indian monsoon, just understand that using a humidifier is not good. The air is already damp enough. Focus on pulling moisture out—use your AC’s Dry Mode, get some air flowing through your rooms, and consider a dehumidifier if things get really bad.

Keeping your indoor humidity balanced is the real secret to a comfortable and healthy home through the long, wet season.

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