Planning to buy travel insurance for a vacation? Here are certain things to keep in mind

New Delhi:

Buying travel insurance before embarking on a trip can be an important step. However, travel insurance policies offer different coverage, limits and the situations they cover. Therefore, choosing the right policy requires understanding its coverage and how it may be useful during your trip. Knowing what to look for in a policy can help you choose the right travel insurance for your trip.

Things to consider before choosing travel insurance

Medical treatment abroad: The most important thing to check is whether the policy covers the cost of doctor visits, hospitalisation and emergency treatment.

Trip interruption: See if trip cancellations, interruptions, or delays are covered.

Baggage protection: Find out if you have coverage for lost, delayed, or damaged baggage.

Passport assistance: Whether assistance and related expenses are covered in case of loss of a passport abroad.

Emergency evacuation: Whether transportation to another hospital or back to your country is included, if necessary.

Key coverage areas of travel insurance

Hospitalisation, OPD and treatment of certain diseases (as per policy conditions). Treatment abroad can be quite expensive, especially in countries like the US.

Reimbursement for non-refundable expenses, such as flights or hotels. This helps avoid financial loss due to a sudden change in plans.

Compensation for loss, damage or delay in delivery of goods. It offers relief from travel inconvenience and additional expenses

Assistance with obtaining a duplicate passport and making necessary travel arrangements.

Transport to the nearest hospital or to your home country, if needed.

How does your travel destination affect the policy?

The country you're travelling to may influence your policy choice. Healthcare systems, medical costs, and visa regulations vary from country to country. When choosing a policy, keep the following in mind:

How much does treatment cost in that country?

Is insurance required for a visa?

What is the duration of the trip

What activities are you going to do

What is the importance of the coverage limit?

Every travel insurance policy has a coverage limit, which indicates the maximum amount you can receive on a claim. This limit may vary by policy, so it's important to read it carefully. Typically, the limits vary for the following: