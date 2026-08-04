Lava Virat V1 5G and Virat V1 now available at Rs 8999 onwards: Check price, features and offers

New Delhi:

Lava just launched its new Virat V1 5G and Virat V1 smartphones in India. You can buy them now on Flipkart or Lava's official website. These handsets are said to be designed for those who want something simple, reliable and not loaded with unnecessary apps (which are not much use). Furthermore, you will get big batteries and IP64-rated protection, all at a pretty reasonable price.

The Virat series mainly targets younger customers and anyone buying their first smartphone—especially if they want 5G, solid everyday performance, and a device made right here in India.

Lava Virat V1 5G: Price and Specifications

Lava Virat V1 5G will be priced at Rs. 12,999, but right now there is a special launch offer dropping it to Rs. 11,999. The handset comes with a 6.75-inch HD+ display with a smooth 120Hz refresh rate. It is powered by a UNISOC T8200 processor, with 4GB RAM that can be boosted by another 4GB of virtual RAM. Storage won't be much of an issue—there's 64GB built-in, with support for up to a whopping 1TB using a microSD card.

The camera setup features a 13MP AI dual rear camera and a 5MP front camera for selfies or video calls. Inside, there's a 6,000mAh battery to keep you going all day (or more). The phone runs Android 16 without any annoying ads or bloatware, and it sports an IP64 rating for dust and water resistance. Colour choices include Arya Blue and Sonar Gold.

Lava Virat V1: Budget smartphone with clean Android

As for the regular Lava Virat V1, it comes in at Rs. 9,999, but the launch offer cuts the price down to Rs. 8,999. It also rocks a 6.75-inch HD+ display, but under the hood you will find the UNISOC SC9863A processor. Like the 5G version, it has 4GB RAM (again, expandable by another 4GB virtually) and 64GB storage, which you can bump up to 256GB with a microSD card.

The cameras here are the same: a 13MP AI dual rear and 5MP on the front for selfies. This model packs a 5,000mAh battery, runs clean Android with zero pre-installed ads, and has that same IP64 rating. You get to pick between Nilgiri Blue and Himalayan Silver colours.

Availability and launch offers

Both models went on sale starting July 31, 2026, available through Flipkart and Lava’s online stores.

With the Virat V1 series, Lava is making a strong case in the budget smartphone market—offering clean Android, long-lasting batteries, plenty of storage flexibility, and tough build quality without a big price tag. Plus, the launch discounts, Android 16, and IP64 rating make these new phones easy picks if you’re on a budget and want something that just works.

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