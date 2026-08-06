Tarun Tejpal calls himself a 'political victim', says 10-year jail term is 'politically motivated'

Goa:

Former Tehelka editor Tarun Tejpal on Thursday (August 6) said he is a victim of 'political vendetta' after the Goa Bench of the Bombay High Court sentenced him to 10 years' rigorous imprisonment in the 2013 sexual assault case filed by a former junior colleague.

'Politically motivated'

Expressing disappointment over the verdict, Tejpal claimed that the evidence had not been properly appreciated by the court and maintained that the material on record was sufficient to exonerate him. "We are very much disappointed with the verdict. We believe that the evidence in the case has not been properly appreciated. We believe there is enough evidence to very clearly exonerate me, ten times over," he said.

Tejpal further said that he would challenge the verdict in the Supreme Court and alleged that the case was politically motivated. "We will file an appeal against this in the Supreme Court. I am a political victim. This is politically motivated," he said.

Speaking to reporters ahead of the quantum being announced by the High Court, Tejpal alleged that he was a victim of political vendetta. "We will go to the Supreme Court, hundred percent we will go. I have no doubt. For 13 years, because of a political vendetta due to Tehelka's work, they have been after me. We fought the case in the trial court for seven and a half years and were acquitted. Now they are after me again. They acquit those who are with them, but they go after those who have ever done journalism against them or said anything against them," he said.

Tarun Tejpal sentenced to 10 years in jail

The Goa Bench of the Bombay High Court today sentenced Tejpal to 10 years of rigorous imprisonment after convicting him in the 2013 sexual assault case involving a former junior colleague in Goa. A division bench comprising Justice Dr Neela Gokhale and Justice Amit Jamsandekar awarded the sentence after overturning Tejpal's acquittal by a Goa trial court earlier in the day. He has been given 2 weeks to surrender to serve the 10-year sentence.

The High Court had convicted him under Sections 376(2)(f) and 376(2)(k) of the Indian Penal Code.

In addition to the 10-year prison term for the rape charges, the court sentenced Tejpal to one year of imprisonment under Section 354A of the IPC and two years under Section 354B. The bench directed that all the sentences would run concurrently.

2013 rape case

The case dates back to November 2013, when a former junior colleague accused Tehelka founder and editor Tarun Tejpal of sexually assaulting her inside a hotel elevator during the ThinkFest event in Goa. The complainant alleged that the assault took place on two occasions while the event was underway.

Following the allegations, the Goa Police registered a case against Tejpal under multiple provisions of the Indian Penal Code, including charges of rape, sexual harassment and assault. Tejpal resigned as editor of Tehelka after the allegations surfaced.

In May 2021, a sessions court in Mapusa acquitted Tejpal, giving him the benefit of doubt and holding that the prosecution had failed to prove the charges beyond reasonable doubt. The court's judgment drew widespread criticism, prompting the Goa government to challenge the acquittal before the Bombay High Court.

During the appeal, the Goa government argued that the trial court had relied on stereotypes about how a survivor of sexual assault should behave and had placed undue emphasis on minor inconsistencies in the complainant's testimony instead of considering the overall evidence. The prosecution also relied on emails sent by Tejpal to the complainant after the alleged incident, arguing that they supported the prosecution's case.

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