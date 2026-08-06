New IRCTC website: 5 New features and the first thing every user must do before initiating ticket booking

New Delhi:

IRCTC has just unveiled the beta version of its revamped ticket booking site, which is a big leap after almost 24 years with the old interface. Right away, you’ll notice a cleaner look, easier navigation, and a bunch of new features aimed at making online train ticket booking smoother and more secure.

But before you rush in to book your next trip, there’s one thing you need to do: verify your email and mobile number.

First login? Email and mobile verification is mandatory

When you log in for the first time, IRCTC asks you to confirm your registered mobile number and email. The site will prompt you as soon as you hit the homepage. You will get separate OTPs—one on your mobile and one in your email. Punch those in, and your account’s good to go. Until you finish this one-time verification, you can’t book tickets at all.

Ticket booking becomes easier after verification

Once you are verified, booking tickets gets back to normal. You will not have to verify your email and mobile again when you log in later—just this one time. The idea here is to boost security and keep your account safer against unauthorised access.

Aadhaar authentication is easy

Checking your Aadhaar authentication status is easier now, too. Here’s how you do it:

Log in

Click your User ID at the top right

Go to My Profile

Hit Authenticate User

If your Aadhaar is already linked, you will see the status. If not, just enter your details and follow the steps to finish authentication. IRCTC wants everyone to know: if you’re booking a Tatkal ticket, Aadhaar authentication is not just a suggestion, but it is mandatory.

So, what else is new?

Here’s a quick rundown of five standout features:

1. It has a cleaner layout in the face of modern interfaces.

2. Security is better with one-time email and mobile verification.

3. Everything seems smooth and simple – from booking tickets, checking PNR, cancelling tickets, searching for trains or managing your profile.

4. Aadhaar authentication is smooth as it is now under My Profile – no more confusing menus.

5. Comes with OTP-based verification along with Aadhaar checks; this means booking is a lot more secure, especially for Tatkal travel.

The beta version is live and ready for you to explore. IRCTC plans to roll out even more features and polish things up before the full launch. So, if you use the service, now’s the time to take a look around.

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